The Charlotte Hornets have won four in a row, beating the 76ers 109-98 Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. It was the first time the Hornets have beaten Philly since November 2nd, 2016. Despite a strong game from Joel Embiid the Hornets did a great job defending everyone else, especially the Sixers starting backcourt. Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry were held to just 10 points apiece. The Hornets would push their lead to as much as 20 points in the 3rd quarter as Sixers fans booed the home team. Philly would make a run, but the Hornets would close them out with a strong 4th quarter from Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward. Here are the key takeaways from the 3rd matchup vs Philly.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO