'They were an absolute fortune': Robbie Williams admits his head looks 'like a baby's bum' after spending thousands on hair loss injections that didn't work

Robbie Williams has revealed he is still losing his hair despite spending thousands on treatments for baldness.

The singer, 47, had a hair transplant in 2013 and wanted to have another one in 2020 but was told his locks were too thin at that point for it to work.

Speaking to The Sun, Robbie said he then turned to injections to stimulate hair growth but those also failed to produce the desired results.

Candid: Robbie Williams has revealed he is still losing his hair despite spending thousands on treatments for baldness

He said: 'I am losing my hair. When a light shines on the top of it, it becomes like a baby's bum.

'I went to go and have a thatch, but the guy goes, "Bad news, your hair is so thin we cannot harvest it from there. It will do nothing".

'So I had these injections. They were an absolute fortune, two vials of this stuff. It cost the same price as my grandma's house.'

Robbie said he was told his hair would grow back much thicker but it has now been seven months since he had the procedure and has seen no difference.

Hairdo: The singer, 47, had a hair transplant in 2013 and wanted to have another one in 2020 but was told his locks were too thin at that point for it to work (pictured in 1992)

The hitmaker said his hair transplant procedure in 2013 was a success before his hair started thinning again in recent years.

He joked that when he is performing on stage with a screen behind him, he will look at it and see a man with 'a double chin and no hair'.

In July last year, Robbie showed off a new mohican hairstyle as a way of 'not fighting' his thinning hair.

The star shared a video to Instagram where he could be seen lying on his bed, looking up at his wife Ayda Field off camera who seemed shocked at his new look.

New 'do: In July last year, Robbie showed off a new mohican hairstyle as a way of 'not fighting' his thinning hair

She said, off camera, in the video: 'Robbie Williams, sporting a new look I see, talk me through it.'

To which the former Take That member replied: 'I'm losing my hair. I'm thinning. So I thought I'd lean into it, rather than fighting it.'

Ayda then joked, referring to the mohican style: 'Did you just lean into your sides?'

The Rock DJ hitmaker then continued:'the first step was just to do a number one all over, [...] I thought, that looked okay.

Different barnet: The singer who has never been one to shy away from daring hairstyles, opted for this throwback look as a way of 'not fighting' his thinning hair

'So while you were out I thought I'd just do a mohican because I thought you'd say no.'

Ayda then joked around with her husband saying: 'You kind of look like Pepe Le Pew.'

To which Robbie shrugged his shoulders as if to say 'I don't mind.'

The Entertain You singer first sported this look in 23 years ago in 1998, when he was 24 years old and just starting out in his solo career.