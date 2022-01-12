ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

'They were an absolute fortune': Robbie Williams admits his head looks 'like a baby's bum' after spending thousands on hair loss injections that didn't work

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Robbie Williams has revealed he is still losing his hair despite spending thousands on treatments for baldness.

The singer, 47, had a hair transplant in 2013 and wanted to have another one in 2020 but was told his locks were too thin at that point for it to work.

Speaking to The Sun, Robbie said he then turned to injections to stimulate hair growth but those also failed to produce the desired results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIYAz_0djiVOsi00
Candid: Robbie Williams has revealed he is still losing his hair despite spending thousands on treatments for baldness

He said: 'I am losing my hair. When a light shines on the top of it, it becomes like a baby's bum.

'I went to go and have a thatch, but the guy goes, "Bad news, your hair is so thin we cannot harvest it from there. It will do nothing".

'So I had these injections. They were an absolute fortune, two vials of this stuff. It cost the same price as my grandma's house.'

Robbie said he was told his hair would grow back much thicker but it has now been seven months since he had the procedure and has seen no difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6LVV_0djiVOsi00
Hairdo: The singer, 47, had a hair transplant in 2013 and wanted to have another one in 2020 but was told his locks were too thin at that point for it to work (pictured in 1992)

The hitmaker said his hair transplant procedure in 2013 was a success before his hair started thinning again in recent years.

He joked that when he is performing on stage with a screen behind him, he will look at it and see a man with 'a double chin and no hair'.

In July last year, Robbie showed off a new mohican hairstyle as a way of 'not fighting' his thinning hair.

The star shared a video to Instagram where he could be seen lying on his bed, looking up at his wife Ayda Field off camera who seemed shocked at his new look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5nb9_0djiVOsi00
New 'do: In July last year, Robbie showed off a new mohican hairstyle as a way of 'not fighting' his thinning hair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1Z1E_0djiVOsi00

She said, off camera, in the video: 'Robbie Williams, sporting a new look I see, talk me through it.'

To which the former Take That member replied: 'I'm losing my hair. I'm thinning. So I thought I'd lean into it, rather than fighting it.'

Ayda then joked, referring to the mohican style: 'Did you just lean into your sides?'

The Rock DJ hitmaker then continued:'the first step was just to do a number one all over, [...] I thought, that looked okay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Atuh5_0djiVOsi00
Different barnet: The singer who has never been one to shy away from daring hairstyles, opted for this throwback look as a way of 'not fighting' his thinning hair

'So while you were out I thought I'd just do a mohican because I thought you'd say no.'

Ayda then joked around with her husband saying: 'You kind of look like Pepe Le Pew.'

To which Robbie shrugged his shoulders as if to say 'I don't mind.'

The Entertain You singer first sported this look in 23 years ago in 1998, when he was 24 years old and just starting out in his solo career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV3TR_0djiVOsi00
Young: The throwback look was first sported by the singer when he was first starting out his solo career; pictured in 1998

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Williams
Elite Daily

Selena Gomez's Hair Evolution Serves Look After Lewk

Whether you know her from Wizards of Waverly Place or fell in love with her Rare album, Selena Gomez has been a certified icon for years. And in that time, Gomez has had quite the hair evolution. She’s had bobs, shags, princess hair, and even flirts with blonde from time to time. The former Disney Channel star has practically done it all, and she’s looked amazing while doing it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Growth#Hair Style#Hair Loss#Mohican
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Celebrities Who Died in 2022

The Snowdrop actress died on Jan. 5. She was 29. News of her death was confirmed by her agency, Landscape Entertainment, who reported that she passed away "suddenly." A cause of death has yet to be provided. "Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5," her agency said in a statement,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Cruz Beckham's photo at family wedding leaves mum Victoria in tears

Victoria Beckham was left crying happy tears after she came across a photo of her youngest son Cruz at a recent family wedding. The fashion designer uploaded a candid moment from her father-in-law Ted Beckham's nuptials on her Instagram Stories, which showed herself and her son waiting for the ceremony to begin.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy