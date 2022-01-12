ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stalker 2 delayed to December

By Kyle Campbell
 1 day ago
Anyone itching to trek across irradiated wastes will be sad to hear that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been delayed by seven months.

In a statement released Monday, GSC Game World clarified that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will no longer make its original Apr. 29 launch date.

“We have made a decision to postpone the release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to Dec. 8, 2022,” GSC Game World said on Twitter. “The additional seven months of development are needed to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing.”

You can read GSC Game World’s complete statement below. Delays happen, but it’s still a bummer that one of the biggest FPS titles of 2022 is so far off now.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl’s developers were recently at the center of a massive community backlash for implementing NFTs into the game. Since then, however, the studio chose to listen to fans and removed blockchain technology from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

Given that there’s not been an entry in this series for a decade, the extra seven months should feel like nothing. We’ll find out by the time S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl comes out on Dec. 8 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

