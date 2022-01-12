ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Bluefield State College approved to offer MBA Program, Spring 2022

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kd2yi_0djiUobH00

BLUEFIELD, W.V. – Bluefield State College is celebrating another historic “first,” with a decision by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) to approve the College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

BSC President Robin Capehart says the commission’s decision will empower Bluefield State College to launch the first degree program in the college’s 126-year history.

“By offering a graduate program, Bluefield State can now begin the process for pursuing university status,” he shared.

“Building on Bluefield State College’s fully accredited undergraduate programs in the W. Paul Cole, Jr. School of Business, we are excited to expand into graduate education by offering a Master of Business Administration this spring to meet the educational needs of this region” Dr. Ted Lewis, BSC Provost, commented. By offering this program in a hybrid format, students will gain valuable seat time and opportunities for in-person interaction, engagement, and experiential learning as well as the ability to meet face to face with business leaders.”

The College’s MBA program is designed for both business and non-business majors, and will be offered in an accelerated format with courses offered primarily through online delivery. Students can complete the 36-credit hour program in as little as 12 months.

“Bluefield State College is gratified and excited to announce we will be offering the MBA program through the W. Paul Cole, Jr. School of Business,” added Karen Grogan, the School’s Interim Dean. “The Master of Business Administration program will be offered, beginning in the Spring 2022 Semester.”

The MBA program offered through BSC’s W. Paul Cole, Jr. School of Business will establish affordable and accessible graduate business education for residents of the region and beyond. Southern West Virginia employers surveyed by the Cole School of Business expressed strong support for the program. They saw the BSC MBA as a valuable way to help current employees strengthen their skills and business acumen, and facilitate the recruitment of new employees seeking to further their education while continuing to work.

The intent of the Cole School of Business is to seek program-specific accreditation of the MBA program at the earliest possible time. The undergraduate business program at BSC is already nationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Gov. Justice Announces new manufacturing facility in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that GreenPower Motor Company will be opening a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston, bringing hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia. Zero-emission, all-electric school busses will be produced in the 80,000 square-foot...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Marshall University participating in Prevention Day at the Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Prevention partners from across West Virginia including community coalitions, youth-serving organizations, and higher education groups are participating in Prevention Day at the West Virginia Legislature today. Prevention First Network partners are collaborating to increase West Virginians’ access to needed prevention services to improve the well-being of...
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Treasurer Moore Announces Statewide SMART529 Essay Contest

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the 2022 SMART529 When I Grow Up student and teacher essay contest. The annual essay contest gives students around the state the chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education. Teachers have an opportunity to win a $2,500 cash prize.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluefield, WV
Education
City
Bluefield, WV
Lootpress

Gardening Series planned at New River CTC

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Learn the art of gardening from a 15-year Master Gardener in the upcoming Gardening Series at New River Community and Technical College. The eight-week class will begin Feb. 9, 2022, and be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the college’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Come to CU to paint “The Campus Beautiful”

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community is invited to Concord University on Thursday, January 27 for a guided paint night with local artist Amy Williams. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall, located on the ground floor of University Point. Williams will guide guests as...
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Beckley native returns to host Equip the City program

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – In February of 2014, Tim Craft, a Beckley native, nearly died from an overdose at the Green Bank motel. Tonight, he will host an Equip the City program, an opioid recovery effort, miles from that location. Craft, who not only struggled with drug abuse himself...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Marshall’s annual winter dance to support student scholarships

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – This year, Marshall University’s 3rd Annual Semi-Formal Winter Dance will benefit student scholarships. According to the event’s flyer, the dance will be held at the Black Knight in Beckley- located at 2400 S. Kanawha Street- on Saturday, January 29, 2022. This year’s theme,...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Education#Mba Program#Hepc#Bluefield State College#Bsc Provost
Lootpress

WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced. The center will be located in Morgantown, involves a more than $50 million investment for the state and will create more than 125 jobs, Justice said in a news release Wednesday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

WVSOM faculty member receives national award for board exam contributions

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Passing national board exams allows medical students to advance to the next step of their journey toward becoming a physician. The rewards for those who create the exams might be less obvious, but crafting exam questions — or “item writing,” as the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners (NBOME) calls it — is a critical part of the medical education process.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

HHOMA to honor student winners of Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition virtually on Jan. 15 & 17

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host a virtual award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel or on Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, directly following the broadcast of the annual Ecumenical Service.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy