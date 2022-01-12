ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Marshall’s annual winter dance to support student scholarships

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bb2VS_0djiUmpp00

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – This year, Marshall University’s 3rd Annual Semi-Formal Winter Dance will benefit student scholarships.

According to the event’s flyer, the dance will be held at the Black Knight in Beckley- located at 2400 S. Kanawha Street- on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

This year’s theme, Marshall Mardi Gras, hosted by the Marshall University Southern Coalfields and Big Green Club, will allow guests to wear their favorite attire, dance the night away to music and enjoy good food and a silent auction. Beads, masks and décor will be provided.

The event will kick-off will a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $80 per person or $160 per couple if purchased before January 14. At the door, tickets are $100 per person and $175 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased in several ways:

  • Venmo: @southern-coalfiends
  • PayPal: mysoutherncoalfields@gmail.com
  • Credit Card: 304-696-3385 (Big Green Foundation)
  • Mail: MU Southern Coalfields Club, P.O. Box 642, Beckley, 25802

All proceeds will benefit the Marshall Student Scholarship Fund, awarded annually to students in Fayette, Raleigh, Summer and Wyoming Counties.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Gardening Series planned at New River CTC

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Learn the art of gardening from a 15-year Master Gardener in the upcoming Gardening Series at New River Community and Technical College. The eight-week class will begin Feb. 9, 2022, and be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the college’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Education
State
Wyoming State
Lootpress

Come to CU to paint “The Campus Beautiful”

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community is invited to Concord University on Thursday, January 27 for a guided paint night with local artist Amy Williams. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall, located on the ground floor of University Point. Williams will guide guests as...
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Southern announces date for 2022 gaming convention

(LOOTPRESS) – This week, Southern WV Community & Technical College announced the official date for its 2022 S-Con Gaming and Pop Culture Convention. The event, which will be held at the college’s Logan campus, is set to occur on July 16, 2022. Admission to the event is free...
LOGAN, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Library announces the return of Story Time

The Raleigh County Public Library announced this afternoon the return of their weekly Story Time activity for 2022. The popular event features crafts, playtime, and of course, story-telling. It will occur each week on Wednesday, at either 10:30am or 1:30pm. Those with children 2 years of age or younger are...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Bluefield State College approved to offer MBA Program, Spring 2022

BLUEFIELD, W.V. – Bluefield State College is celebrating another historic “first,” with a decision by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) to approve the College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. BSC President Robin Capehart says the commission’s decision will empower Bluefield State College...
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Good Food#Auction#Big Green Foundation#P O Box 642
Lootpress

HHOMA to honor student winners of Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition virtually on Jan. 15 & 17

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host a virtual award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel or on Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, directly following the broadcast of the annual Ecumenical Service.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Ken Ham to speak at ABC

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Ken Ham, CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis-US, the highly acclaimed Creation Museum and the world-renowned Ark Encounter, will speak at Appalachian Bible College (ABC) on Monday, January 24, and Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Ham will speak on a variety of topics, including Six...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Marshall University participating in Prevention Day at the Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Prevention partners from across West Virginia including community coalitions, youth-serving organizations, and higher education groups are participating in Prevention Day at the West Virginia Legislature today. Prevention First Network partners are collaborating to increase West Virginians’ access to needed prevention services to improve the well-being of...
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Governor’s School for the Arts Now Accepting Applications for Summer Session

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is accepting applications from current high school sophomores to attend the 2022 session to be held June 26 – July 16 at Marshall University. The GSA is a three-week residential program providing individual and in-depth group instruction in the arts for current high school sophomores living in and attending school in West Virginia.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Lootpress

Commissioner Leonhardt Asks for Agribusinesses to Participate in the 2022 Winter Blues Market

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is now accepting vendors for the 2022 Winter Blues Farmers’ Market. The event will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1-5 p.m. In the past, the market has featured local West Virginia businesses who have sold everything from soaps and salsa to fresh vegetables and pet treats.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy