Marshall’s annual winter dance to support student scholarships

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – This year, Marshall University’s 3rd Annual Semi-Formal Winter Dance will benefit student scholarships.

According to the event’s flyer, the dance will be held at the Black Knight in Beckley- located at 2400 S. Kanawha Street- on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

This year’s theme, Marshall Mardi Gras, hosted by the Marshall University Southern Coalfields and Big Green Club, will allow guests to wear their favorite attire, dance the night away to music and enjoy good food and a silent auction. Beads, masks and décor will be provided.

The event will kick-off will a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $80 per person or $160 per couple if purchased before January 14. At the door, tickets are $100 per person and $175 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased in several ways:

Venmo: @southern-coalfiends

PayPal: mysoutherncoalfields@gmail.com

Credit Card: 304-696-3385 (Big Green Foundation)

Mail: MU Southern Coalfields Club, P.O. Box 642, Beckley, 25802

All proceeds will benefit the Marshall Student Scholarship Fund, awarded annually to students in Fayette, Raleigh, Summer and Wyoming Counties.