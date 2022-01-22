ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Found This $109 Faux-Leather Shacket Hiding for Just $25 at Walmart

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Browsing for incredible fashion deals is what we do best — in fact, some might say we’re experts! The truth is, we know exactly what to look for when shopping online — and always jump on a good deal in the process. We especially adore finding affordable pieces that are on-trend. Lately, it’s been all about the shirt jacket.

The “shacket” fad has been real, and we’ve been fully invested since they starting popping up in stores. The trend is still going strong in the winter season, and one of our favorites we’ve come across is this faux-leather version from Avec Les Files!

Get the Avec Les Filles Women’s Oversized Faux Leather Shirt Jacket (originally $109) on sale for just $25 at Walmart!

This shacket is oversized and truly looks like it could be made from traditional leather, which is how you know it’s comprised of quality materials. You would be able to fool anyone into thinking you spent hundreds of dollars on it! We’re crushing on the exaggerated fit and how much extra space it provides to layer up in cold weather. No matter how thick of a sweater you’re wearing, you’ll be able to throw this shacket on top in a pinch!

The point of a “shacket” is that it appears to be a typical button-down, but is actually more aligned with a jacket — hence the blending of the two names. New jacket styles don’t come around often in the fall and winter — we tend to stick to our puffer coats, shearling-lined jackets or even leather motos if it’s fairly balmy. But this new garment has opened up a realm of possibilities when it comes to outerwear looks!

The only trait that’s better than this jacket’s modern look is its amazing price! We can’t believe that it previously cost over $100 and is now available for just $25. Yes, you read that correctly — it’s up for grabs at a whopping 77% off the original price. So far, this might be one of the best fashion steals we’ve encountered this season, and it’s certainly not too late to embrace that shacket and pick one up for yourself. Walmart… who knew? Us!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Avec Les Filles and shop all of the women’s clothing available at Walmart here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

