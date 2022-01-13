ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew case: Will he face trial over Virginia Giuffre’s claims of sex abuse?

By Rachel Sharp
 3 days ago

A federal judge in New York threw out a request by Prince Andrew to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing him of having sex with a 17-year-old girl who was being sex-trafficked by late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein , in a bombshell ruling that paves the way for the case to go to trial.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday that the lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre can move forward to trial.

Ms Giuffre has accused the Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17.

She claimed that convicted sex abusers Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to powerful men for sex including the prince.

Prince Andrew denies the allegations and has not been criminally charged.

A now-infamous photo reveals Prince Andrew, Maxwell and Ms Giuffre in Maxwell’s London townhouse as a teenager. The prince has his arm around the teenager’s waist.

In December, Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking at her high-profile trial in New York.

Epstein died in his prison cell in 2019 while also awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Ms Giuffre filed the civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in August.

The suit stalled in the courts as Prince Andrew’s legal team sought to dismiss it because of a $500,000 settlement the accuser reached with Epstein in 2009.

The terms of the settlement were that Epstein and his associates would be protected from any future legal liability – something Prince Andrew said protected him.

In Wednesday’s ruling, the judge determined that the case could proceed to trial.

Here’s what could happen next:

When will the trial begin?

Judge Kaplan has given a timeframe of between September and December 2022 for the trial to commence.

According to the judge’s scheduling order, both parties must disclose expert witnesses by 13 May and rebuttal witnesses one month later.

Discovery of evidence must be completed by 14 July and a joint pretrial proposal filed by 28 July, outlining whether the parties wish to proceed to a jury trial.

However, proceedings could be held up with delays.

Could Prince Andrew appeal the judge’s ruling?

Firstly, Prince Andrew could file an appeal against Wednesday’s decision – either in the form of a motion of reconsideration or by appealing straight to the second circuit court of appeals.

He could also ask the US Supreme Court to hear the case.

An appeal would likely delay proceedings.

Will Prince Andrew be called to testify under oath?

He could be. The discovery of evidence in a case can include depositions, interviews under oath and parties being subpoenaed to hand over documents.

On 4 January, the judge told both parties to continue with the discovery stage.

Could a settlement be reached?

Both sides could agree to reach a settlement out of court, which would prevent the case being aired in court.

Sources told The Telegraph last week that the prince has not ruled out reaching a settlement in order to protect the reputation of the Royal family.

What has Buckingham Palace said?

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the development.

“We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter,” a palace spokesperson told The Independent .

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
State
New York State
portasouthjetty.com

Let’s out men in Maxwell- Epstein case

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on five of six charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is not and should not be the end of the story. While Maxwell has been held accountable for her actions, the men who engaged in these encounters with underage girls have not, at least not yet. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
imdb.com

Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4. According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have...
CELEBRITIES
#Sex Abuse
The Independent

Andrew is a ‘dead man walking’ who should ‘fall on his sword’ and settle: lawyer

The Duke of York is a “dead man walking” who has to “fall on his sword” for the sake of the monarchy and strike a deal with his accuser Virginia Giuffre a lawyer has said.Mark Stephens said Wednesday’s ruling that Andrew is to face a civil sexual assault trial has “thrown a bomb” into the heart of the royal family and threatens to spark a constitutional crisis.US Judge Lewis A Kaplan has decided the Queen’s second son can be tried over allegations he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre when she was 17.Speaking to the BBC media lawyer Mr Stephens...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Prince Andrew's Daughters Beatrice & Eugenie Go Skiing & Shopping While Duke Awaits Decision On Virginia Roberts Giuffre Case

While Prince Andrew's life hangs by a thread, his family is living it up at an exclusive ski resort in Switzerland. The 61-year-old embattled Duke of York's daughters – Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 31 – are currently posted up at Verbier, where they are skiing and shopping with their spouses while their father is hundreds of miles away, awaiting a United States judge's decision about whether to toss his sexual assault accuser's lawsuit or let her pursue her claims in court.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Andrew: Here is everything he will lose as a 'private citizen'

After it was revealed that the lawsuit against Prince Andrew will proceed to trial, the royal family decided to quickly distance themselves from thesex abuse controversy and the royal altogether. The prince has been accused of sexual assault on three accounts by Virginia Giuffre, victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking ring.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Now Prince Andrew is facing trial, the palace must find a way to ‘de-royal’ him

Well, he’s surely sweating now. One by one, the options are running out for Prince Andrew. He has just lost his latest legal battle after Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling today that the sexual abuse lawsuit against him should proceed to trial, despite his lawyers advancing a variety of technical arguments, including that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US, that she agreed in a 2009 deal not to pursue claims against certain other people, and that the court summons had not been properly served. He now faces a long trial that is likely to cause considerable reputational damage to the royal family in a year when everyone was supposed to be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell no longer fighting to keep names sealed from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit

Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer fighting to hide information – including eight names – from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against her, her lawyers say.Lawyers for Ms Giuffre, who has accused Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her, have long fought to unseal the names of eight “John Does” mentioned in their 2015 civil lawsuit. Maxwell’s attorneys pushed back, but on Thursday they appeared to give up the fight.“After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93, and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,” one of Maxwell’s lawyers, Laura Menninger, wrote to Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday.This is a breaking news story. More to follow
PUBLIC SAFETY
HOLAUSA

Buckingham Palace releases statement regarding Prince Andrew

One day after a judge denied Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Duke of York, 61. “With The Queen‘s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the palace announced on Jan. 13. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Police remove Prince Andrew plaque from Devon station after complaint

A plaque marking the opening of a police station by Prince Andrew has been removed following a complaint.Devon and Cornwall Police took down the sign in the wake of the the Duke of York being stripped of his military titles and royal patronages ahead of a civil sexual abuse trial in the US. The royal, who is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, denies wrongdoing.Senior officers in Devon decided to take down the plaque which had been on the wall at Torquay police station for over 20 years. Assistant Chief Constable Jim Nye confirmed: “Following a complaint we received from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
