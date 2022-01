I became fully vaccinated this past week, but it wasn’t for Covid. It was for shingles. I’d already taken care of the Covid vaccine and booster. I don’t want to play doctor in the newspaper, but just about any physician you talk to will probably encourage you to get a shingles vaccine if you’re over 50. That’s because it’s a painful and devastating experience for many people when they get it.

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO