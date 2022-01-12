ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Cobas

By Michelle Cobas
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Cobas is the head of new business and agency...

Action News Jax

Netflix raises subscription prices

Streaming juggernaut Netflix on Friday raised its subscription prices by between $1 and $2. On its website, the company listed prices for its basic plan at $9.99, its standard plan at $15.49 and its premium plan at $19.99. Prices were similarly raised for customers in Canada, CNN reported. In a...
Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
WWD

Ren Clean Skincare Names Michelle Brett CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Ren Clean Skincare has named Michelle Brett as its new chief executive officer. She succeeds Arnaud Meysselle in the position. Meysselle, who steered Ren for five years, has left the beauty company.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Brett formerly worked at Living Proof ­— which, like Ren, is owned by Unilver Prestige — most recently as its senior vice president of sales and vice president of retail sales, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked at Caudalie, Jonathan Product and L’Occitane. At...
AdWeek

NBCU Sets iSpot.tv as First Alternative Measurement Partner

NBCUniversal is the latest media company to not only line up its first partners as it creates alternative measurement currencies following Nielsen’s significant stumbles last year—but also set up its first test of that offering for early this year. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek,...
Sourcing Journal

Sustainability in Fashion: Checking the Facts

Transparency has become a top priority for brands today as they adapt to the growing demand for sustainability disclosures. But while sharing supply chain details is a smart brand positioning move, companies must be diligent in disseminating reliable information. “Brands have brought in this consumer curiosity, so bravo to them for doing that,” said Kathleen Grevers, director of education, global programming at Fashion Revolution, during a panel discussion at the 2nd annual Supima Harvest Symposium moderated by Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “However…brands need to understand what they mean when they do say ‘sustainability,’ what they mean when they...
AdWeek

Paramount+ Cancels 60 Minutes Streaming Spinoff

ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+ has decided to cancel the 60 Minutes streaming spinoff, 60 Minutes+. “We are proud of the team at 60 Minutes+ and of the stories they produced, which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time,” Paramount+ said in a statement provided to TVNewser. “Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award. The excellent work that has been done by the 60+ team will continue to be on Paramount+.”
AdWeek

Jim Houghton

Jim Houghton, partner at Waypoint Partners, has more than 30 years of specialist international M&A, operational and financial management experience in the marketing and advertising industry. He has led transformational M&A deals for the leaders and shareholders of class-leading businesses. He has split his career between roles in industry and as a professional adviser. In industry he was previously European MD of Omnicom’s experiential network, the Radiate Group and led Omnicom’s M&A activity in Europe for 8 years, completing 40 transactions and sitting on many agency boards.
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
The Hollywood Reporter

Candle Media Enlists Key Executives Amid Hollywood Buying Spree

Kevin Mayer and Tom Stagg’s media company Candle Media has bolstered its executive ranks by naming Salil Mehta as CFO and Brent Weinstein as chief development officer. The Blackstone-backed firm tapped Mehta, most recently president of NextGames, to oversee its financial operations. Earlier, Mehta was general manager of Walt Disney’s digital media, where he oversaw Disney’s ad-supported digital businesses, and before that completed executive stints at 20th Century Fox, NBCUniversal and ESPN. Candle Media has been on a buying spree, snapping up Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, CoComelon producer Moonbug Entertainment, Fauda maker Faraway Road Productions and a stake in Will and Jada Pinkett...
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Tai Verdes Signs Global Publishing Deal With Kobalt (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer-rapper-songwriter Tai Verdes has signed a global publishing deal with Kobalt, the company announced Thursday. The agreement includes publishing administration, including global synch and creative services for all of Verdes’ catalog and future songs. Verdes, who was working at a Los Angeles Verizon Wireless store when his TikTok videos began to take off, has racked up more than 120 million streams for his breakout single “Stuck in the Middle” and even more for “A-O-K” — 200 million streams — and the song is currently at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified platinum. He’s performed on “Jimmy...
