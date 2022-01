MUNICH & PARIS, Jan. 13, 2022 — Atos today announces that it has been awarded a new contract to supply and install a new supercomputing cluster at Technische Universität Dresden (TU) in Germany. The supercomputer will be used for data intensive HPC tasks and data analysis at the Center for Information Services and High-Performance Computing (ZIH). Based on Atos’ powerful BullSequana XH2000 architecture, researchers at TU Dresden will use the new supercomputer for computational tasks in environmental research, life sciences, materials sciences and engineering, as well as for basic research in physics, chemistry and mathematics. It is scheduled to start operations in autumn 2022.

