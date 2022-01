The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their winning ways against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, and with Evgeni Malkin back in the lineup, the sky is the limit. The team is sitting pretty in a playoff spot, and both general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke recently mentioned that the team is pushing for the Stanley Cup this season. While Penguins fans shouldn’t expect a boatload of assets to be moved at the trade deadline for rental players, management will still be actively looking for creative ways to upgrade the roster, not only for the short term but the long term, if possible.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO