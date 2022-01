EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 2013, Culver’s started the Thank You Farmers Project which directly supports people making a positive impact in the ag industry, including those involved with local agriculture efforts in the communities. In 2021 the Culver’s Thank you Farmers Project raised $500,000 this last year which brings their overall total to $3.5 million in 8 years. The project which includes the FFA Essay Contests and share nights also offers the Scoops of Thanks Day where guests can purchase a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard nationwide for just a $1, on May 6th. In 2021, Scoops of Thanks raised over $159,000, a new record, that will go to local FFA and ag organizations this year.

