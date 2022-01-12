ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Chapman: Canada international midfielder signs for Dundee

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDundee have signed midfielder Jay Chapman following his exit from Inter Miami,...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.ℹ️ @Cristiano has issued a fitness update ahead of Saturday's #PL trip to Aston Villa...#MUFC | #AVLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2022“You know, we have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
lafc.com

LAFC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Ilie Sánchez

LAFC announced today that the Club has signed free agent midfielder Ilie Sánchez to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2024 season. “Ilie is a player I have long admired not only for his ability on the field but also for his character and professionalism, which make him a great fit for us,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. “We trust these qualities will help LAFC in our commitment to winning on and off the field for years to come.”
MLS
FanSided

Celtic linked with one more international midfielder

Celtic were handed a transfer blow recently as it emerged that their move for Riley McGree, which was thought to be only a matter of time not too long ago, had stalled and the Australian international could end up joining Middlesbrough instead, who are believed to have made a bigger offer. Believed to be highly rated by Ange Postecoglou, who gave the midfielder an international call up as a teenager, it is safe to say that the situation is far from ideal for the Hoops.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Colombia defensive midfielder Valencia signs with Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC has signed Colombia defensive midfielder Jhojan Valencia from Deportivo Cali to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season. The 25-year-old Valencia helped Deportivo Cali won the Colombia first division championship. He will occupy an international spot on the Austin roster. Financial terms of the transfer from Cali and player contract were not disclosed. Austin Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said Valencia should boost a defense that gave up a Western Conference high 56 goals last season.
MLS
The Independent

Darren Lehmann resigns as Northern Superchargers head coach

Darren Lehmann has resigned as Northern Superchargers head coach after just one season with The Hundred franchise.Under the former Australia batter and coach, the Superchargers missed out on the knockout stages in the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition last summer, finishing fifth out of eight teams.The 51-year-old cited uncertainty around potential travel restrictions and isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic as a factor in his decision not to sign up for another campaign with the Headingley-based franchise.Lehmann said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down as men’s head coach at the Superchargers....
SPORTS
The Independent

Steph Houghton signs new deal at Manchester City

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.The 33-year-old England defender has been with City since they were relaunched in 2014, making a record 206 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 21 goals.She has lifted seven trophies with the club – the WSL title in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.Houghton, who made her first appearance since September in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Brighton having recovered from an ankle injury, said in quotes on City’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign an extension here at City.“Once the talks...
SPORTS
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Confusion reigns over English clubs travelling to France for Champions Cup games

Confusion reigns over this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup matches involving English clubs travelling to France with Sale and Bath giving conflicting outlooks on their fixtures taking place.Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson insists Sunday’s trip to Clermont can proceed because of a modification to French travel restrictions, but his Bath counterpart Stuart Hooper is still seeking clarity from tournament organisers EPCR.The sticking point for Gallagher Premiership sides visiting France in round three of European competition, a group that also includes Newcastle, is the existing requirement that they quarantine on arrival for 48 hours.If any personnel test positive for coronavirus, they...
SPORTS
The Independent

World’s best players ‘always interested’ in joining Arsenal, Mikel Arteta claims

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still attract the world’s best players as the club continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the last two seasons and missing out on Europe entirely this term, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window as the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE

