Des Moines, IA

Des Moines police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in Des Moines that left a man dead.

Des Moines police were called about 2:40 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. They found a man with severe injuries and rushed him to a hospital, where he died.

Police sought the public’s help in finding a car involved in the crash, and later Wednesday morning found a vehicle that investigators think hit the man.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

