Hyolyn is only days away from releasing her new single!. To continue the comeback countdown, the solo artist unveiled a new teaser clip featuring her choreographer Nicole Kirkland, a long-time collaborator and the choreographer for her upcoming single "Layin' Low" as well. In the clip, Nicole opens up about what it is like to work with Hyolyn, especially as the two are often based in entirely different countries.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO