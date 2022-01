MANCHESTER – Goodwin Tech girls basketball won Tuesday night, winning over Cheney Tech 33-13 in a good defensive effort. Goodwin trailed by one at 7-6 through the first quarter but was able to find its scoring touch in the second quarter, outscoring Cheney 13-4 to enter halftime leading 19-11. A shutout in the fourth quarter saw Goodwin extend its lead even further en route to the win.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO