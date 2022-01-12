Kangta takes center stage in 'Slow Dance' MV

From January 7–23, Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts will present Cabaret, the Broadway musical set in Weimar-era Berlin based on an autobiographical novel by Christopher Isherwood. For many, the musical is best known for its Academy Award-winning screen adaptation in 1972 starring Liza Minnelli. Set in 1929–1930 as the Nazis are seizing power, the musical centers upon Sally Bowles, a British singer at the Kit Kat Klub, one of the German capital’s bawdy kabarett stages, and her relationship with American writer Clifford Bradshaw. Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly succumbs to the nascent Third Reich. Chloé Marie, a singer originally from Baton Rouge who relocated to New Orleans in 2020, has been cast as Bowles. She spoke with David Johnson, OffBeat’s digital media editor, about the role.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO