ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kangta takes center stage in 'Slow Dance' MV

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Kangta has dropped his music video for "Slow Dance". In the MV, Kangta takes center...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Adele Takes Center Stage in the Theatrical New ‘Oh My God’ Video

Adele has released the new music video for “Oh My God,” the Greg Kurstin-produced track from 30 that addresses the complications and difficulty of dating when you’re in the spotlight. The Sam Brown-directed clip boasts a variety show feel, with the camera capturing Adele as she performs...
CELEBRITIES
offbeat.com

Chloé Marie takes center stage as the lead singer in ‘Cabaret’

From January 7–23, Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts will present Cabaret, the Broadway musical set in Weimar-era Berlin based on an autobiographical novel by Christopher Isherwood. For many, the musical is best known for its Academy Award-winning screen adaptation in 1972 starring Liza Minnelli. Set in 1929–1930 as the Nazis are seizing power, the musical centers upon Sally Bowles, a British singer at the Kit Kat Klub, one of the German capital’s bawdy kabarett stages, and her relationship with American writer Clifford Bradshaw. Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly succumbs to the nascent Third Reich. Chloé Marie, a singer originally from Baton Rouge who relocated to New Orleans in 2020, has been cast as Bowles. She spoke with David Johnson, OffBeat’s digital media editor, about the role.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Journal & Topics

Strong Performances Take Center Stage In ‘Macbeth’

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (105 min, Rated R for violence and thematic elements). 8 out of 10. William Shakespeare-adapted plays to the screen always require an “acquired” taste in terms of understanding the story and characters at-hand, the understated narrative twists and intonations, nuances and suggestive motives of its complex characters. There isn’t a Shakespeare-based film that hasn’t required your utmost attention, not including more “popular” treatments like “Romeo + Juliet” and especially the tragi-comic tones of “Shakespeare in Love.” Those adaptations are exceptions to the more traditionally-oriented treatments such as in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
MOVIES
kdll.org

With COVID outbreaks, Broadway's understudies take center stage

After being silenced by COVID-19 for a year and a half, Broadway roared back in the fall — only to be tripped up by the omicron variant in the past couple of weeks. At one point, half the shows on Broadway were canceled. And the ones that soldiered on often did with understudies, swings and standbys: people whose job is to perform at a moment's notice to make sure the show goes on.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kangta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slow Dance#Center Stage#Music Video
Rolling Stone

Meet ‘Girls on Top:’ K-Pop’s New Female ‘Super Group’

SM Entertainment’s annual SMTOWN LIVE event is always a must-watch for K-pop fans during the holidays, with special performances and reveals from the South Korean management company’s roster of artists, but this year’s edition gave fans an extra surprise with the unveiling of a new “supergroup” dubbed Girls on Top. Girls on Top (or “GOT” for short) will feature rotating units that combine top female artists from SM’s star-studded roster. The first unit, dubbed GOT the Beat, features BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Aespa’s Karina and Winter. Related: Aespa Have Flourished Online but They Miss...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Jung Hae In also shares commemorative photos of the late actress Kim Mi Soo

Actor Jung Hae In also shared commemorative photos of the late actress Kim Mi Soo. On January 7, Jung Hae In took to his official Instagram to share some photos in commemoration of his 'Snowdrop' co-star and late actress, Kim Mi Soo. He did not include any captions with his photos, but the photos expressed his sadness in memory of the late actress. In the photos, Jung Hae In, Jisoo, and Kim Mi Soo were seen smiling widely as Kim Mi Soo held up her birthday cake. In another photo, Jung Hae In shared photos of Jisoo, Kim Mi Soo, and actor Kim Jong Soo from the filming set of 'Snowdrop', where a friendly atmosphere was present.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

BTS's SUGA shows his true musician form in latest Bangtan Bomb

BTS's official account on Youtube, BANGTANTV, released a Bangtan Bomb of when the members were filming for the 'Butter's televisioned debut at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021. On the set, there were many instruments, and SUGA, a skillful piano player, took the opportunity to play a little bit...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Nekrogoblikon Premiere 'This Is It' Video

Nekrogoblikon have released a music video for their new single "This Is It." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Fundamental Slimes and Humours." They had this to say about the new track, "We're excited to finally release 'This Is It,' the second single from our upcoming album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

CRSSD Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Glass Animals, SOFI TUKKER, More

CRSSD Festival will return to San Diego, CA’s Waterfront Park on March 5th–6th, 2022. Marking the first spring edition since 2020, CRSSD has compiled a diverse electronic music lineup with a focus on house, techno, and eclectic live acts spread across three stages. Holding down the Ocean View...
FESTIVAL
okmag.com

Legends Take the Stage

Live music is back and better than ever in Oklahoma. In Tulsa, Jake Owen visits the River Spirit Casino Resort on Jan. 21. A multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter, Owen is the face of modern country music. At the Cox Business Convention Center, urban Latin star Jay Wheeler comes to town Jan....
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin is the star of his own Hitchcock movie in MV for 'Maniac'

Changmin is teasing his upcoming solo album in a big way!. On January 10 KST, the TVXQ member unveiled a music video for "Maniac," a track off of his upcoming 2nd solo mini album 'Devil.'. "Maniac" is a rock-based track with a dynamic chorus and rhythm riddled with a tension...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han is ready for 'DESSERT' in chic new solo MV

Kim Yo Han is making his very first solo comeback!. On January 10 KST, the WEi member released solo mini album 'Illusion,' featuring title track "DESSERT." "DESSERT" is a chic R&B song in the disco funk genre and contains lyrics where Kim Yo Han likens his attraction to the object of his affection to an indulgently sweet yet dangerous dessert he can't seem to resist. The music video shows the idol in a dark concept he has never tried before, wearing black clothing and seductive smokey makeup as he uses the apple as a symbol for poisonous seduction.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Highlight's Yoseob sings 'I Still Like You' for 'Our Beloved Summer' OST

Highlight's Yoseob is the voice behind "I Still Like You" for the 'Our Beloved Summer' OST. The music video above follows the sweet romance between illustrator Choi Ung (played by Choi Woo Sik) and public relations expert Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi). "I Still Like You" features Yoseob's calm vocals and a soothing piano melody, and the lyrics are a love confession.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy