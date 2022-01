Click here to read the full article. First Insight said today that it will donate $50,000 to cover all of the operating expenses of the Retail Orphan Initiative‘s upcoming “SuperFriday” fundraiser while also establishing the 100% Club, which will enable “all other personal and company contributions to go directly to help children in need.” The next-generation experience management technology company said in a statement that the Retail Orphan Initiative (RetailROI) is a 501(c)(3) organization “whose purpose is to raise awareness and provide real solutions for the more than 400 million vulnerable children worldwide.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother...

CHARITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO