ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

62,000 students, school staff in Los Angeles test positive for COVID-19

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24o0Ic_0djiM1LN00

( The Hill ) – Roughly 62,000 students and staff in the Los Angeles Unified School District have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the district’s return to school on Tuesday.

As CNN reported , 414,000 test results have been recorded in the district, the nation’s second largest. Of those tests, roughly 15 percent have tested positive.

This positivity rate is significantly below Los Angeles’s overall positivity rate, which is currently at 22 percent.

“We’re all systems go,” school district spokesperson Shannon Haber told CNN. According to Haber, about 4,000 credentialed staff members are prepared to jump in to teach if needed.

All students in the district are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school this week.

In a welcome-back message for students, Superintendent Megan Reilly said, “There may be a few lines at the start of the school day and longer wait times for buses. I wanna express my appreciation for your continued patience and partnership. Keeping our schools is a top priority and we truly thank you for doing your part.”

Last week, the school district handed out free, at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits for students in preparation for the return to classes. The return to classes comes as many districts across the U.S. have begun shutting down schools in light of the highly infectious COVID-19 omicron variant.

The Biden administration has placed its support behind in-person learning, pushing its “test to stay” policy for classrooms to reduce absences and quarantining among students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

COVID-19 in Ohio: “Rapid” community spread, health director Vanderhoff says of omicron

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Community spread is rapid,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday, as the dominant omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to raise cases and hospitalizations to record levels in the nearly two-year pandemic. A standard measure of the coronavirus’s severity has been cases per 100,000 people. Data from the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#Covid#Cnn#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS LA

SoCal Study Finds Omicron Strain Of COVID Significantly Less Deadly Than Delta

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Southern California study from healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente has found that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is significantly less deadly as compared to the Delta variant. The study used the results of 88,576 positive cases detected between Nov. 30 and Jan. 1 among Kaiser Permanente members in the Southern California healthcare system. The study concluded that those with Omicron had a 74% lower risk of being admitted to an ICU than a patient with Delta. It also determined that an Omicron patient had a 91% lower risk of dying of the coronavirus than a patient with Delta. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Ohio schools prioritized for rapid COVID-19 tests after 800k kits delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Schools and colleges will get priority for Ohio’s supply of COVID-19 tests in response to delays in shipments of 800,000 kits and a national shortage of testing supplies. The Ohio Department of Health announced the change Wednesday. Previously, it had distributed both the proctored rapid antigen tests and over-the-counter self-administered tests to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

Students in N.J.’s third-largest district to remain virtual another week

The Paterson school district is postponing a return to classrooms, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Students in New Jersey’s third-largest city are now scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24, Paterson Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer announced Wednesday. The city school district previously had planned to welcome students back...
PATERSON, NJ
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 13 follow: Total Change New cases 2,266,236 +19,262 Hospitalizations 101,187 +416 ICU admissions 12,191 +33 Deaths* 30,435 +N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
fox44news.com

Schools closing due to rise in COVID cases

WACO, Texas – Just when COVID cases began to decrease in schools, many districts across Central Texas are faced with the rising numbers again forcing them to shut it’s doors. School districts across Central Texas have adjusted many times due to the pandemic–now with Covid cases increasing again,...
WACO, TX
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
KDWN

Vegas-area hospital firm cuts staff COVID quarantine time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hospital company with facilities in southern Nevada is cutting to five days its return-to-work target for medical personnel who test positive for COVID-19. Dignity Health joined facilities around the nation taking steps to let nurses and other workers stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms of illness. A company statement points to CDC guidelines and says it’s acting due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant in southern Nevada — and in anticipation of a continued increase. The Nevada Hospital Association last week declared a staffing crisis in southern Nevada and some rural areas due to the omicron wave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy