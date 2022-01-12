ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m a cleaning whizz – how to get rid of mould in seconds using a secret ingredient you already have in your kitchen

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THERE'S no guest more unpleasant than mould - not only does it ruin the overall aesthetic but can also cause a number of health issues, from chest tightness to asthma.

Although there are different products in the market, a cleaning whizz has revealed the secret ingredient which will remove black fungus with almost no effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49whpZ_0djiLvDF00
According to Carolina, using vinegar is an effective remedy for mould Credit: carolina.mccauley/Instagram

Self-proclaimed ''Home Hacks Queen'' Carolina McCauley, shared the video on Instagram, where she has 1.3 million followers.

According to the mum-of-two, all you need to do is head to the kitchen and grab undiluted vinegar, which you will pour into a spray bottle.

Then simply spray ''infected'' areas and let the vinegar soak into the mould for a bit - the Aussie cleaning fan recommended waiting 20 minutes.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Once the time's up, Carolina instructed, you wipe the areas - the vinegar hack, according to her, should make it quite easy.

''Nice and clean.''

''It totally works, we used it on old drywall,'' read one positive review.

''Ommggg my bathroom thanks you,'' another user had seen this just in time.

However, there were also a few critical viewers, like this person who pointed out: ''Sorry but offering this type of info is in total BAD TASTE!

''You should NEVER disturb Black mould yourself.

''You should be wearing a mask for one!

''Once you disturb the particles you can easily inhale them!!!!''

Another shared the same opinion, claiming mould needs to be tested and remediated by professionals.

''Oh and it is not cheap so these home remedies are trash.

''It will only continue to grow AND in places you cannot see it!''

Meanwhile, mum shows her savvy ‘6/10’ cleaning method that means the house is always left gleaming & no corner is forgotten.

Plus, cleaning whizz reveals the three places you’re definitely forgetting… plus a genius loo roll hack for windows.

Also, woman shares surprising cleaning hack using WINE to make vinegar – and plenty of other eco-friendly tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCSNG_0djiLvDF00
The end result - ''nice and clean again'' Credit: carolina.mccauley/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCkP1_0djiLvDF00
The Aussie mum is all about easy DIY hacks Credit: carolina.mccauley/Instagram

Comments / 20

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Vinegar#Mould#Secret Ingredient#Eco#Aussie
BobVila

How to Make Your House Smell Like You Don’t Have Pets

Show us a person with a pet—a freewheeling, fun-loving ferret, an adorable corgi, or a cuddly “chonker” of a cat—and we’ll show you someone who lives in a smelly home. As much as we treasure our animal companions, they can put our olfactory organs through some rough stuff. The worst part is that after living with our companion creatures for a while, we become “nose-blind” to exactly how badly their offending odors permeate the whole house.
PETS
TechRadar

How often should you flip or rotate your mattress?

If you’re wondering how often you should flip or rotate your mattress, the answer depends on the type of mattress you have. Bed design has improved greatly in the last several years, so while the common advice was to rotate or flip mattresses regularly to keep them in good shape, that isn’t the case for every single one.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Instagram
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

How to Get Rid of Pink Mold in the Shower

Cleaning your bathroom involves all kinds of sights that are not pleasant. Things like soap scum, hard water spots and shower curtain mildew come with the territory. But what about that weird pink mold at the bottom of your shower?. Follow this tutorial and every surface will soon be sparkling....
HOME & GARDEN
92.9 THE LAKE

Yes, You Should Put Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher – Here’s Why

At our house, we have a love-hate relationship with our dishwasher. We love the fact that the machine gives us a place to store all of our dirty dishes until they are washed. The dishwasher is to our dirty dishes as our treadmill is to our dirty clothes. It's an electrical storage device that is used as it is intended only every once in a while.
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
ocmomblog.com

Easy Ways You Can Declutter And Clean Up Your House In No Time

If you’re looking to declutter your house this year, start by putting a stop to buying any more junk. You’ll need a plan of attack and the willpower to stick to it. While you may think that hiring a professional cleaner is completely out of the question for you, don’t discount such an idea just yet. There are ways you can deal with this, and we will give you some examples of them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
HOME & GARDEN
Columbus Telegram

How to clean your washing machine for fresh clothes and linens

Maybe it seems crazy to clean a washing machine, but the dirt that disappears from your clothes, towels and sheets has to go somewhere, which means grime can build up inside your washing machine over time. Without regular cleaning, the appliance might also harbor leftover detergent, hard-water deposits and mold or mildew around the door or lid. This can leave a residue on laundry or cause items to emerge from the wash with a funky smell.
RECIPES
Family Handyman

15 Things You Shouldn’t Be Cleaning with Paper Towels

Most things can be cleaned with a reusable sponge or cloth. Save paper and clean a lot more efficiently with these expert tips. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
AMAZON
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
304K+
Followers
4K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy