Riot Games Inc. has agreed to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit for almost ten times as much as it initially expected. The Sawtelle-based game development and publishing company announced Dec. 27 that it would pay $100 million in restitution to more than 2,300 current and former women employees who filed suit in 2018. Under the agreement, $80 million of the settlement will go to more than 1,000 full-time employees and 1,300 contractors dating back to November 2014 with the remaining $20 million going to lawyers’ fees and other costs.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO