Hyzon Motors provides update on 2021 deliveries and financial expectations

Facing reports of listing fake, counterfeit and unsafe products, French authorities have banned the Wish app on Google Play, App Store, and several other search engines. Wish, operated by ContextLogic Inc (WISH) is a retail e-commerce marketplace serving customers across Europe, North America, South America and more. Amid recent claims of counterfeit and unsafe products on Wish’s website, French authorities have banned the app listing on the Apple App Store (AAPL) and Google Play store (GOOG). Wish’s revenue in 2021 has declined for the first time in the past four years. Based on product analysis, we determined that the company competes in terms of cost leadership. However, the cost leadership strategy requires constant revenue growth until the company has reached profitability, and at the current stage where ContextLogic remains unprofitable, the slowdown in revenue has put this strategy at complete risk. Having identified the company’s lack of funding options, we conclude that the company's continuing operations is highly questionable and may present a short opportunity on its stock.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO