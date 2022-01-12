ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hyzon Motors provides update on 2021 deliveries and financial expectations

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 1 day ago

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced the delivery of 87 fuel cell powered heavy-duty vehicles in 2021 under commercial sales agreements. These deliveries do not include any trial leases. The 2021 shipments exceeded the forecast of 85 fuel cell vehicle deliveries...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotiveworld.com

Toyota Motor Europe sales increase by +8% in 2021 to achieve a record 6.4% market share

Toyota Motor Europe(2) (TME) reported 2021 sales of 1,076,300 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, again outperforming an overall market which had stabilised due to the combined effects of the pandemic and semi-conductor supply shortage. Across this period, TME’s overall market share increased by 0.4 ppts to 6.4%, an all-time record for the company, reflecting overall growth of +1.4 ppts since 2018. This performance elevated the Toyota brand for the first time ever to the 2nd placed best-selling passenger car brand in Europe. A key part of this success can be attributed to record high customer demand for the company’s low CO2 line-up, which encompasses a wide range of battery electric, fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid electric and hybrid electric vehicles. TME’s hybrid sales of 623,777 vehicles, up +19% year-on-year, represented 58% of the total mix and 70% in West Europe.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

TuSimple’s CEO bullish on AV truck growth

Once a show purely dedicated to consumer electronics, CES has now evolved into one of the automotive industry’s most important events. Despite its now far-reaching automotive influence, the show’s automotive presence is still very much geared towards passenger vehicle innovation. However, some commercial vehicle players have also used the show’s platform to tout new innovations around autonomous trucking.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Selling Price#United Nations#Hydrogen#Hyzon Motors Inc#Company#European#North American
freightwaves.com

Hyzon Motors tips to lower-than-expected fuel cell truck revenue

Hyzon Motors Inc., the fuel cell truck manufacturer spun out of Singapore’s Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies into a SPAC merger in the U.S., will report lower-than-expected revenue and profit margins for its first year despite slightly exceeding projected hydrogen-powered fuel cell truck deliveries. Rochester, New York-based Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN)...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Hyzon Motors Slides After Disclosure of SEC Subpoena

Investing.com — Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell truck maker Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN ) tumbled Wednesday after it revealed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The subpoena is about the production of documents and information relating to allegations made by Blue Orca Capital. Blue Orca...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Volkswagen doubles deliveries of all-electric vehicles in 2021

“Volkswagen is continuing to press ahead with the transition to e-mobility despite the limited supply of semiconductors,” said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand. Last year, the company delivered more electric vehicles worldwide than ever before, handing over more than 369,000 electric cars (+73 percent versus 2020), including approximately 106,000 PHEVs (+33 percent) and 263,000 all-electric vehicles (+97 percent) to customers. Volkswagen thus doubled its BEV deliveries year-on-year. “In a very short time, we have reached a top position for all-electric vehicles in Europe. With our ACCELERATE strategy and the expansion of the model portfolio, we will continue to increase the pace of the e-mobility offensive. Before the end of this year, the ID. BUZZ will represent yet another emotional model in our ID. family,” said Brandstätter.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

ZF successfully launches new Commercial Vehicle Solutions division

ZF today announced the successful start of its new “Commercial Vehicle Solutions” (CVS) division with effect from January 1, 2022. The new division combines ZF’s expertise in the commercial vehicle industry and will significantly advance solutions for safe, sustainable and digitized transport. The new division unites ZF’s former Commercial Vehicle Technology and Commercial Vehicle Control Systems divisions, the latter of which was formed from ZF’s May 2020 acquisition of WABCO.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
automotiveworld.com

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide in 2021 despite the pandemic and semiconductor shortage

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage. With almost 45,000 deliveries, the all-electric ENYAQ iV model has made a successful start in the markets. Thanks to the new KUSHAQ, ŠKODA AUTO is also achieving significant growth in India. The company expects the supply situation for semiconductors to gradually improve in the second half of 2022. The Czech car manufacturer is anticipating positive impetus from new products, in particular the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV and the refreshed KAROQ.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulse2.com

Hyzon Motors Stock (HYZN): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) – a leading supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles – fell by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Hyzon Motors anticipating the 2021 financial results will reflect both lower average selling price per vehicle due to product mix and multi-year revenue recognition for the majority of sales, which will result in materially lower than forecast revenues and margins.
STOCKS
automotiveworld.com

MAN sales approach pre-crisis level in 2021

MAN Truck & Bus delivered significantly more commercial vehicles to its customers in 2021, thus approaching the level before the outbreak of the pandemic. The distortions in the supply chains, particularly in the semi-conductor sector, remain a challenge. MAN delivered a total of just under 94,000 new vehicles to its customers, compared to around 82,000 in the previous year. Before the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, deliveries were just under 105,000 units.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Hyundai Motor reveals global CSV project ‘Continue’

Hyundai Motor Company today announced ‘Continue’ as the overarching project to encompass all of the company’s global CSV (Creating Shared Value) activities. ‘Continue’ conveys Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment toward sustainable future, as demonstrated by the infinity logo. The three key areas of focus under...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

The post-pandemic automotive industry

In one form or another COVID-19 is here to stay. However, despite the recent Omicron wave more markets are hoping that 2022 will prove the most ‘normal’ year since the pandemic began. Should hope become reality, automotive’s stakeholders must be prepared to face the challenges offered by a post-pandemic industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
automotiveworld.com

Polestar meets global sales target of 29,000 cars in 2021 and continues to deliver on ambitious growth plans ahead of proposed listing

Polestar, the pure-play, premium electric car company, confirms that it continues to deliver on ambitious global sales, market, and retail expansion plans that underpin significant growth targets for the coming years. The company delivered on its global sales target of 29,000 vehicles in 2021, representing year-on-year growth exceeding 185%. Polestar’s proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW, and GGPIU), is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

ContextLogic: Deteriorating Financial Position Provides Short Opportunity

Facing reports of listing fake, counterfeit and unsafe products, French authorities have banned the Wish app on Google Play, App Store, and several other search engines. Wish, operated by ContextLogic Inc (WISH) is a retail e-commerce marketplace serving customers across Europe, North America, South America and more. Amid recent claims of counterfeit and unsafe products on Wish’s website, French authorities have banned the app listing on the Apple App Store (AAPL) and Google Play store (GOOG). Wish’s revenue in 2021 has declined for the first time in the past four years. Based on product analysis, we determined that the company competes in terms of cost leadership. However, the cost leadership strategy requires constant revenue growth until the company has reached profitability, and at the current stage where ContextLogic remains unprofitable, the slowdown in revenue has put this strategy at complete risk. Having identified the company’s lack of funding options, we conclude that the company's continuing operations is highly questionable and may present a short opportunity on its stock.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Conformis launches Image-to-Implant Platinum Services program, provides financial update

Conformis (NSDQ:CFMS) today provided a business update introducing its new Image-to-Implant Platinum Services program to investors. Billerica, Massachusetts–based Conformis aims for its new Image-to-Implant Platinum Services program to allow patients to upgrade to a fully-personalized Identity knee system by paying an incremental deluxe services fee. According to a news...
pymnts

Walmart, FedEx Sign Deal with General Motors for Electric Delivery Vans

Walmart and FedEx plan to add several thousand electric delivery vans to their fleets over the next few years, the two companies announced Wednesday (Jan. 5). According to multiple published reports, Walmart has inked an agreement with General Motors’ BrightDrop division to reserve 5,000 electric vans, while FedEx plans to request 2,000 additional vehicles from the company, after getting their first order of 500 vans last month.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy