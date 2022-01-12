ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan to start verification tests of energy management system in Namie, Fukushima

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough its Nissan Ambition 2030 vision, Nissan is supporting the policy of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, to produce energy for local use and become carbon neutral. Nissan will soon begin verification tests of the energy management system it has established in Namie....

www.automotiveworld.com

automotiveworld.com

ZF successfully launches new Commercial Vehicle Solutions division

ZF today announced the successful start of its new “Commercial Vehicle Solutions” (CVS) division with effect from January 1, 2022. The new division combines ZF’s expertise in the commercial vehicle industry and will significantly advance solutions for safe, sustainable and digitized transport. The new division unites ZF’s former Commercial Vehicle Technology and Commercial Vehicle Control Systems divisions, the latter of which was formed from ZF’s May 2020 acquisition of WABCO.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Second life for EV batteries: Audi and RWE build new type of energy storage system in Herdecke

Audi and RWE are breaking new ground together to drive the energy revolution forward – RWE has brought an energy storage facility on stream in Herdecke, Germany, that uses used lithium-ion batteries from Audi electric cars. With the help of 60 battery systems, the new type of storage facility on the site of RWE’s pumped-storage power plant on Lake Hengstey will be able to temporarily store around 4.5 megawatt hours of electricity.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Does the CV sector need to achieve Level 5 autonomy?

Autonomous mobility could prove hugely beneficial for logistics players by improving fleet performance and easing strains caused by the driver shortage. The sector also appears to be one of the most mature autonomous spaces. Much of the world’s freight capacity moves on fixed routes on highways with comparatively fewer edge case scenarios than dense urban centres, and.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Hyundai Motor reveals global CSV project ‘Continue’

Hyundai Motor Company today announced ‘Continue’ as the overarching project to encompass all of the company’s global CSV (Creating Shared Value) activities. ‘Continue’ conveys Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment toward sustainable future, as demonstrated by the infinity logo. The three key areas of focus under...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Vitesco Technologies wins billion euro order to supply high voltage inverters to major North American automaker

Vitesco Technologies has won an order worth more than 1 billion euros from a major North American car manufacturer. The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology – a key enabler for fast charging and improving EV efficiency and range. At the same time, Vitesco Technologies is to expand its global presence and production facilities: The plan is for this high-voltage inverter complete with power module to be generated in North America beginning in early 2025.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

US startup debuts energy storage system

Franklin Whole Home will debut its first product, a residential storage solution, at Intersolar North America in California next week. The system was designed in the United States by Franklin Whole Home, which is based in San Francisco, with manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China. The FranklinWH system integrates a lithium iron phosphate “aPower” battery with artificial intelligence, which is part of the included aGate smart control system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mining.com

Indian researchers develop lithium-ion battery that can be recharged with solar energy

Researchers at India’s Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) have developed a compact lithium-ion battery with photosensitive materials that can be directly recharged with solar energy. According to the scientists, previous efforts to channel solar energy to recharge batteries used photovoltaic cells and batteries as separate entities. Solar energy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
automotiveworld.com

Toyota Motor Europe sales increase by +8% in 2021 to achieve a record 6.4% market share

Toyota Motor Europe(2) (TME) reported 2021 sales of 1,076,300 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, again outperforming an overall market which had stabilised due to the combined effects of the pandemic and semi-conductor supply shortage. Across this period, TME’s overall market share increased by 0.4 ppts to 6.4%, an all-time record for the company, reflecting overall growth of +1.4 ppts since 2018. This performance elevated the Toyota brand for the first time ever to the 2nd placed best-selling passenger car brand in Europe. A key part of this success can be attributed to record high customer demand for the company’s low CO2 line-up, which encompasses a wide range of battery electric, fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid electric and hybrid electric vehicles. TME’s hybrid sales of 623,777 vehicles, up +19% year-on-year, represented 58% of the total mix and 70% in West Europe.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide in 2021 despite the pandemic and semiconductor shortage

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage. With almost 45,000 deliveries, the all-electric ENYAQ iV model has made a successful start in the markets. Thanks to the new KUSHAQ, ŠKODA AUTO is also achieving significant growth in India. The company expects the supply situation for semiconductors to gradually improve in the second half of 2022. The Czech car manufacturer is anticipating positive impetus from new products, in particular the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV and the refreshed KAROQ.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Battery breakthrough quintuples electric vehicle range

Scientists have developed a biologically-inspired membrane that could quintuple the charge capacity of electric car batteries, thereby massively increasing their range.A team from the University of Michigan used recycled Kevlar – the same material found in bullet-proof vests – to create a network of nanofibres similar to a cell membrane. They then used this to fix fundamental issues with a next-generation battery type, known as lithium-sulfur.Until now, this type of battery’s cycle life – the number of times it can be charged and discharged – has been insufficient for commercial use in electric vehicles, despite their capacity benefits.Lithium-sulfur batteries...
ENGINEERING
RideApart

Gas And Oil Companies At A Crossroads With Hydrogen Production

On December 1, 2021, news broke that Kawasaki and Yamaha were joining forces to develop and produce hydrogen engines. While we can’t wait to see hydrogen-powered MTs or Zs, gas and oil companies are still establishing infrastructure to support such vehicles. Of course, Toyota and Hyundai are already offering mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), but the direction of hydrogen production is currently at a crossroads.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Clean energy generated 46% of Germany’s net public power in 2021

Clean energy made up 46% of Germany’s net public power generation in 2021. That was down from 50% in 2020, according to Fraunhofer ISE, the largest solar energy research institute in Europe. Solar PV generation was up 0.7 terawatt-hours (TWh), but the reason clean energy’s share of power declined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

WITHUS & EARTH, a Startup Specializing in Bicycle Power Generators, to Showcase Energy Harvesting Technology for the New Normal Era at CES 2022

GYEONGSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- WITHUS & EARTH Co., Ltd., a company specializing in bicycle power generators that has won the CES Innovation Awards for three years in a row, will present an electric self-generator technology to lead energy harvesting in the new normal era at the CES 2022.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Leading UK fracking firm taken over by green energy group

A high-profile UK fracking company has been taken over by a green energy group and now has an anti-fracking campaigner as a director. Yorkshire-based Third Energy was at the forefront of efforts to produce fossil gas and intended to use high-pressure fluids to fracture shale rocks under the county. But it was hampered by permit delays and fierce local opposition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
citywatchla.com

Fukushima Takes a Turn for the Worse

Over time, impossible issues grow and glow, putting one assertion after another into the anti-nuke coffers. The problems, issues, enormous danger, and ill timing of deconstruction of a nuclear disaster is always unexpectedly complicated by something new. That’s the nature of nuclear meltdowns, aka: China Syndrome debacles. As of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
automotiveworld.com

HeyCharge raises $4.7m led by BMW to democratise access to EV charging stations

HeyCharge, the German start-up democratising access to electric vehicle (EV) charging, has raised $4.7m in venture capital investment. The seed funding round is led by BMW i Ventures, the venture capital arm of BMW Group. Other investors also participating in the round include Statkraft Ventures, the venture capital arm of Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. BMW i Ventures was an early investor in Chargepoint (NYSE: CHPT), as well as Chargemaster, so has a strong track record in the EV space. HeyCharge was in Y Combinator’s Summer 2021 batch of start-ups.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

MAN sales approach pre-crisis level in 2021

MAN Truck & Bus delivered significantly more commercial vehicles to its customers in 2021, thus approaching the level before the outbreak of the pandemic. The distortions in the supply chains, particularly in the semi-conductor sector, remain a challenge. MAN delivered a total of just under 94,000 new vehicles to its customers, compared to around 82,000 in the previous year. Before the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, deliveries were just under 105,000 units.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. signs Letter of Intent for 50 Nikola Tre BEVs and FCEVs

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, and Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., a premier total logistics provider based in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced today a collaboration that will further Covenant’s sustainability objectives by adding 50 zero-emission vehicles to their fleet. This collaboration includes a Letter...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

