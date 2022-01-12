Nissan to start verification tests of energy management system in Namie, Fukushima

Toyota Motor Europe(2) (TME) reported 2021 sales of 1,076,300 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, again outperforming an overall market which had stabilised due to the combined effects of the pandemic and semi-conductor supply shortage. Across this period, TME’s overall market share increased by 0.4 ppts to 6.4%, an all-time record for the company, reflecting overall growth of +1.4 ppts since 2018. This performance elevated the Toyota brand for the first time ever to the 2nd placed best-selling passenger car brand in Europe. A key part of this success can be attributed to record high customer demand for the company’s low CO2 line-up, which encompasses a wide range of battery electric, fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid electric and hybrid electric vehicles. TME’s hybrid sales of 623,777 vehicles, up +19% year-on-year, represented 58% of the total mix and 70% in West Europe.

