Religion

Raising Godly Children

 2 days ago

Raising godly children in today’s world is hard. There is so much evil everywhere you look...

The News-Star

God Squad: Did man create God?

From the mailbag. Too short answers to too tough questions:. Q: My take is that God is a man-made invention, and as such everyone is free to create their own personal god and dogma to match. Let me know what you think. I am betting that I am right. – From D.
Grand Island Independent

God in the flesh

After the Christmas celebration a lot of people are ready to move on to other things. I like some of the traditions of the Eastern Orthodox Church. They stretch out the Christmas celebration for 12 days beyond Dec. 25. They celebrate the 12 days after Christmas until Epiphany on Jan. 6. They have rituals with Bible readings, songs and prayers.
blueinkreview.com

God Is: Meditations on the Existence, Nature, and Character of God

In God Is, author Garland Grimes attempts to give 21st century Christians a rational basis for their faith that answers the needs of a scientific age. Grimes’s first three chapters use current science to argue that the existence of God is compatible with reason and evidence. He attempts to answer objections that the Bible is nothing but “religious propaganda,” insisting on its historical veracity. The following chapters, asserting that God is faithful, good, just, gracious, etc., are an eloquent restatement, in modern terms, of the Christian message. These chapters review the basic doctrines of Christianity such as the Incarnation, the Trinity, and the Virgin Birth.
blueinkreview.com

God Promised

Mihai Melecciu encourages readers to create their desired reality through meditation and positive perception in his self-help book, God Promised. For much of his life, Melecciu has searched for answers to the deep questions of human existence. When a priest told him, “Believe and don’t research…Do not ask questions, my son,” he determined to fervently seek the answers to his questions anyway. Rejecting religion, Melecciu turned his attention inward, listening to his inner voice for guidance.
rts.edu

The Knowledge of God

Michael Allen shows the exegetical shape of historical and dogmatic reasoning as well as the significance of thinking about these topics in their interrelationships with a range of other Christian themes, not least the doctrine of the living and true God. In each of these topics, the theme of the promise and nature of God’s presence (whether in his own life or then in the economy of the incarnation and of the church) proves to be a unifying thread. The gospel is shown to be rooted backward in God’s own life and to have consequence forward for the ongoing life of Christ displayed in his church.
JACKSON, MS
KCEN TV NBC 6

Pope Francis criticizes people choosing to raise pets over children

PARIS, France — Pope Francis on Wednesday publicly criticized people who decide to not have children but instead choose to have pets. He argued their decision to "forgo parenthood" leads to a loss of "humanity" and causes damage to civilization, CNN reports. "We see that people do not want...
thepampanews.com

God is in the storms

So much seems to be going on around us. We thought at the end of 2020 that things would settle down, but then 2021 hit us. Now we are staring ahead into 2022 wondering what will take place in the days to come. People are asking – Where is God in the midst of all that is happening? Our generation is not the first to ask the question.
PAMPA, TX
lincolnsentinel.com

Are Your Feathers Gray?

For those of you who are not registered or do not know the ways of Facebook, this is going to be a bit of an overview “lesson.”Facebook itself began as a community. Then, like a worm, divided itself into two parts. Those parts regenerated themselves and became two worms. So ...
newscenter1.tv

Bowling tournament raises money to put coats on children in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City community members hit the bowling lanes on Saturday, but for a good cause. At the ninth annual Knights of Columbus Coats For Kids Bowling Tournament, members of the community raised money to put coats on the backs of children in need. That can...
RAPID CITY, SD
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell readers answered the call, raising $37K for Lonely Children's Fund

In early November, the annual Lonely Children’s Fund began its campaign with the aim of raising $30,000. With the pandemic still looming and other challenges, that might have seemed a lofty goal but as you have every year since the Lonely Children’s Fund started more than 60 years ago, our readers, the citizens of Iredell County, more than answered the call.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Carlsbad Current-Argus

In the beginning is God

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” These words from the very beginning of the Gospel according to John are a great way to start off the New Year. The “Word” in this case, or “logos” in the Biblical Greek, is representative of Jesus Christ—the central focus of Christianity. In this new beginning that is 2022 it is vital that Christians remember the sacred truth that Jesus is God.
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
