ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams demotes brother from high-ranking NYPD role

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04O78I_0djiIZAQ00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Mayor Eric Adams has demoted his younger brother after he was appointed as a deputy commissioner in the New York City police department, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to police officials, Bernard Adams, a 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, will now serve as executive director of mayoral security, which is a role lower in rank from his previous title.

He will be paid a $210,000 salary, approximately $30,000 less than the salary deputy police commissioners typically earn, sources told the New York Post .

After facing criticism, Mayor Adams defended his decision to choose his brother for that position by saying that he wanted someone he can trust in a role that involved handling his security.

"My brother understands me," Adams told reporters on Sunday. "And if I have to put my life in someone's hands, I want to put it in the hand of the person I trust deeply because that is a very personal process of your security."

The New York Times first reported the demotion.

Most recently, the mayor’s younger brother served as assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University since 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Comments / 66

like it is
1d ago

from over seeing parking to head of security! still making 220,000. These white supremacist are very very dangerous in NYC!!!!

Reply(7)
25
reginald jacksom
1d ago

Good for you Mr Mayor. Your brother has a law enforcement background, you trust him implicitly and he's qualified. I can think of many other officials who have done far more with less qualified individuals, in particular the orange grifter who appointed his entire family to high ranking positions in his fraudulent administration.

Reply(8)
15
Mastr Marco
1d ago

whats next? he gives his wife a billion dollars of taxpayer funds for some project...oh wait..

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Demotion#Police Sergeant#The New York Post#The New York Times#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy