Eric Adams demotes brother from high-ranking NYPD role

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Mayor Eric Adams has demoted his younger brother after he was appointed as a deputy commissioner in the New York City police department, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to police officials, Bernard Adams, a 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, will now serve as executive director of mayoral security, which is a role lower in rank from his previous title.

He will be paid a $210,000 salary, approximately $30,000 less than the salary deputy police commissioners typically earn, sources told the New York Post .

After facing criticism, Mayor Adams defended his decision to choose his brother for that position by saying that he wanted someone he can trust in a role that involved handling his security.

"My brother understands me," Adams told reporters on Sunday. "And if I have to put my life in someone's hands, I want to put it in the hand of the person I trust deeply because that is a very personal process of your security."

The New York Times first reported the demotion.

Most recently, the mayor’s younger brother served as assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University since 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.