But will there be enough demand in 2023 or beyond for all this new capacity in such a cyclical industry?. Despite the shortages of certain types of semiconductors, overall sales by chipmakers around the world hit a new record of $49.7 billion in November (three month moving average), the seventh record in a row, up 24% from a year ago, and up 35% from two years ago, according to data from the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics. With one month left, the industry has already set a new annual record.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO