Asheville, NC

Moms, remember … new year, same you

By Susanna Shetley
Smoky Mountain News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI listened to a podcast recently that blasted January’s public relations company for making everyone feel bad about themselves. Instead of promoting “New Year, New You,” the podcasters honor “New Year, Same You.” Although we’ve entered into 2022, we have the same mind, same body, same...

Society
