ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How Autel Robotics hopes to shape the future of drone industry

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Maxwell Lee took over as the general manager of Autel Robotics, his family-owned business, in 2020, he knew there would be challenges. What he didn’t expect was that he would be navigating a period of historic tech innovation, speckled by a pandemic, major leadership changes, and supply chain...

dronedj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Aircraft Drone Inspection Providers Make Industry Headway

1. Inspection Drone Swarms Company: Korean Air Product: Korean Air has developed technology to inspect aircraft using swarms of small drones, which it says is the first of its kind in the aviation industry. Four drones inspect an aircraft fuselage simultaneously, taking high-definition photos of pre... Aircraft Drone Inspection Providers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uasweekly.com

XAG Reveals New Generation Drones and Robots for Agriculture

On 22 December, XAG Annual Conference 2021 was held in Guangzhou, China with the theme “Step into Agrifuture”, which launched a series of agricultural innovations to empower farmers with more sophisticated autonomous solutions. Five new products, including the XAG P50 and P100 Agricultural Drone, XAG M500 and M2000 Remote Sensing Drone, and the updated XAG R150 Unmanned Ground Vehicle, are released in China and will be available for global sales in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
dronedj.com

Aquiline Drones says it’s first UAV company with insurance unit

The UAV manufacturing and service provider Aquiline Drone Corp. says it has become the sector’s first company to provide insurance coverage – initially for its own activities and partners before extending that to other clients. The Hartford-based firm said it had completed licensing procedures with the State of...
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Autonomous exploration: the potential for drones in the mining industry

Drone technology has the potential to be one of the most disruptive in the mining industry, especially as prices fall. Of all the buzzwords in the mining industry, “drones” and “automation” are among the most prevalent, and with good reason. The latter has seen extensive interest from actors across the mining industry, with Australia in particular emerging as an epicentre of autonomous technology and research, while the potential for mapping and information-gathering of the former is an attractive proposition for miners who are forced to search farther afield for mineral deposits to meet the world’s insatiable appetite for commodities.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autel Robotics#Dji#Autel Intelligence#Boston University#Evo
dronedj.com

Microdrones owner mdGroup buys LiDAR specialist GeoCue

Convergence in the high-end mapping and 3D-modeling drone services segment is afoot with the acquisition of LiDAR tech specialist GeoCue by the mdGroup, owner of Germany-based Microdrones. The move aims to consolidate GeoCue’s activities alongside similar drone mapping and data collection work of mdGroup businesses. At the same time, it...
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

Be the First to See New Autel Robotics Drones at CES 2022

Versatile consumer drones, and 180km/h enterprise drone with 180 minute endurance. Washington, United States, January, 2022 – Autel Robotics will be showing three major drone product lines at CES 2022 and revealing the exclusive first public caged flight demonstrations of several eagerly-anticipated drones for consumers and enterprises. The products in the spotlight at CES are the consumer-focused EVO Nano series and EVO Lite series with the Autel Sky App, and the enterprise-targeted Dragonfish Series. In addition, visitors can participate in a twice-daily prize draw with a chance to win an Autel Robotics drone (tickets are available at Autel’s CES booth). Autel Robotics will be at CES 2022 from 5-8 January 2022 at LVCC Central Hall Booth #18416.
CELL PHONES
DRONELIFE

Fenix Group on Dawn of Drones this Week: Robotics Engineer Savanna Horan

Don’t miss Fenix Group on Dawn of Drones Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00 AM EST. Dawn speaks with Savanna Horan, Senior Robotics Engineer, on what’s next for drones and robotics. Stream below:. Join Dawn and Senior Robotics Engineer Savanna Horan of the Fenix Group Inc, leaders in creative...
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Autel’s EVO Nano Series Drones Are Foldable & Can Fly to 4,000 Meters

To put it simply, the drone market right now is red hot. With technological breakthroughs accruing in the space on a near-weekly basis, as well as the inclusion of sophisticated cameras, the popularity of drones is at an all-time high. In particular, mini-drones have become a fan-favorite as they’re easier to transport and usually more accessibly priced. One such company that is capitalizing on drones’ surge in popularity is Autel Robotics, which recently released a new line of drones that is set to disrupt the market: the EVO Nano series.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
gearjunkie.com

CES: Autel EVO Nano Drone Fits in Your (Big) Pocket

With the EVO Nano series of foldable, long-range, high-resolution mini-drones launching in North American markets this year, Autel Robotics puts industry leader DJI in its crosshairs. The mini-drone market is picking up steam. The sudden rush of drone makers to the segment means that every aspect matters, from resolution to...
ELECTRONICS
gstylemag.com

Autel Robotics Showcasing Their First North American Drone Offerings – The Nano and Lite Series [CES 2022]

Autel Robotics has been around since 2014, with UAV and drone products since 2015. However, they have never released a drone product here in North America, until now. Their long-awaited EVO Nano and Lite SEries drones are finally making their way here with the promise of amazing video quality (up to 6K), long transmission range (7.4 miles), and industry-leading battery life of up to 40 minutes. There’s also advanced features such as vision sensors for smart obstacle avoidance.
CELL PHONES
dronedj.com

New Raytheon tech lets a single operator control 130 drones

A unit of Raytheon Technologies has not only developed a system allowing a single operator to control a swarm of 130 drones, but did so using off-the-shelf hardware and a focus on making the platform as easy to use as it is efficient. Raytheon Intelligence and Space subsidiary Raytheon BBN...
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Here’s a drone that works both in the air and underwater

A new commercial drone, dubbed “Sea-Air Integrated Drone”, can both fly in the air and perform operations underwater. The breakthrough innovation was recently showcased at a marine amusement park in Japan. The world’s first sea-to-air drone is a collaborative effort between three Asian firms: Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI,...
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

AI Clearing’s drone analytics platform can now track solar projects too

AI Clearing, a business intelligence (BI) solutions provider that uses drone data to track construction progress, says it has trained its artificial intelligence models to recognize key objects installed during solar farm construction. Following this, the company’s AI Surveyor platform can now churn out BI reports every 24 hours to...
INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

Measure Ground Control software update enhances drone mapping, multispectral workflows

Drone mapping software Measure Ground Control has received a whole new set of features and functions for 2022. The update improves photogrammetry and map visualization for infrastructure companies, while also enhancing the software’s capabilities for users of MicaSense and other multispectral sensors. Measure joined AgEagle Aerial Systems in 2021...
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

The future of robotics

This article was contributed by Sergey Amosov, CEO of Hardware For Software. The robotics market includes a wide and ever-expanding range of products. After numerous years of collaboration with both eastern and western customers, it’s possible to make predictions about the future evolution of robotics and the robotics industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series cinematic drones include the EVO LITE+ and EVO LITE

Delivering portability and power, the Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series cinematic drones offers all you need. In fact, the Lite Series drones—which includes the LITE and LITE+—have a 40-minute flight time and a 7.4-mile signal range. Moreover, these foldable drones have lightweight carbon fiber arms that offer durability as well. Plus, the LITE has a 4K camera with a 1/1.28” CMOS sensor and an RYYB filter. Moreover, they both have cinematic flying modes, wide-angle obstacle avoidance cameras, and an intelligent moonlight algorithm. Additionally, they come in three colors: Arctic White, Deep Space Gray, and Autel Orange. Use Dynamic Track 2.1 to follow any subject you wish, and you’ll love the Autel SkyLink because it provides a transmission quality of 2.7K/30 FPS footage.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Autel Robotics Dragonfish commercial drone series flies for up to 180 minutes with payload

Complete your missions with the Autel Robotics Dragonfish commercial drone series. The group consists of 3 models: the Dragonfish Lite, Dragonfish Standard, and Dragonfish Pro. They fly for 75 minutes, 120 minutes, and 180 minutes with a payload, respectively. What’s more, a unique tilt-rotor makes flying simpler and more efficient. Then, the drones’ flight control technology and intelligent AI allow them to handle complex tasks like high-speed tracking, quick missions, terrain follow, and others. Meanwhile, you can expect accurate mapping from the 2 RTK modules, which provide precise measurements up to the centimeter. Even better, these drones have a range of payload options that are simple to swap. Moreover, you can control everything via the 9.7″ Autel Ground Control Station. It has an 8-core processor and an 18.6-mile image transition distance. Finally, the easy-to-use design means you don’t need as much training to use it.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

AirSeed Technologies works to plant 100 million trees by drones

Many companies have factored measures to combat global warming into their business plans. But for Australian startup AirSeed Technologies, reducing carbon levels is its business plan – and one driving the company’s ambition to plant 100 million trees using drones by 2024. That objective sounds crazy, but Airseed...
AGRICULTURE
Aviation Week

WEBINAR: How Digitalization is Shaping Future of Airworthiness Certification

If certification considerations are not embedded into every development activity of your aerospace program, it’s likely your programs are late and over budget. Today’s aerospace products represent a mountain of complexity created by seismic shifts in the industry toward electrification, new propulsion systems and a diverse global supply chain. Waiting atop that mountain is the coveted airworthiness certification.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy