How Autel Robotics hopes to shape the future of drone industry

Drone technology has the potential to be one of the most disruptive in the mining industry, especially as prices fall. Of all the buzzwords in the mining industry, “drones” and “automation” are among the most prevalent, and with good reason. The latter has seen extensive interest from actors across the mining industry, with Australia in particular emerging as an epicentre of autonomous technology and research, while the potential for mapping and information-gathering of the former is an attractive proposition for miners who are forced to search farther afield for mineral deposits to meet the world’s insatiable appetite for commodities.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO