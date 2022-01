Second home owners who pretend to let their properties out to holidaymakers to save on taxes will be forced to pay more under stricter measures imposed by the Government The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is moving to close a loophole in the system which allows people to access tax breaks if they dishonestly claim their properties are being used as holiday lets.As it stands, people who own second homes in England can avoid paying council tax and access small business rates relief by simply declaring an intention to let the property out to holidaymakers, the DLUHC...

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO