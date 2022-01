In a now familiar move, President Biden refused to answer questions shouted to him by reporters during his latest public appearance. On Thursday, Biden announced his latest plan to distribute free high-quality masks to the American people following the rise in cases caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. This followed the White House’s previous plan to also mail out 500 million at-home coronavirus tests to Americans within the next few weeks.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 16 HOURS AGO