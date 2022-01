Parcel CSS, a Rust-based CSS parser, compiler, and minifier, was announced this week and is being positioned as a tool offering benefits in performance and minification. Written in the Rust language, the tool handles compiling of CSS modules as well as tree shaking and transpiling CSS features such as nesting, logical properties, and Level 4 color syntax. Unveiled January 12 by the makers of the Parcel build tool for the web, Parcel CSS can be found on GitHub. Parcel CSS can be used with Parcel or as a stand-alone library from JavaScript or Rust. It also can be wrapped as a plug-in within other tools.

