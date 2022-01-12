Arsenal star Bukayo Saka tipped for Liverpool transfer with Jurgen Klopp’s style ‘suiting him down to the ground’

ARSENAL star Bukayo Saka would be the perfect fit for Liverpool, according to former England international Glen Johnson.

Saka, 20, has had a superb season so far for the Gunners with seven goals and four assists in 23 games in all competitions.

Saka has been one of Arsenal's standout players so far this season Credit: Getty

He has helped Mikel Arteta's side into the top four of the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six years.

But Johnson, who enjoyed a lengthy spell at Liverpool between 2009 and 2015, feels Saka would flourish under Jurgen Klopp's management at Anfield.

Speaking to bettingodds.com, he said: “I do think it’ll be an expensive transfer to pull off because Arsenal wouldn’t want to sell one of their best players to a rival.

"As he’s a fantastic player, a young player and English then it would have to be a big deal.

"In terms of Liverpool and the player being interested in a move then I believe that for sure but I just think it would be quite a complex deal to pull off.

"I do think it would be a good move for Saka because any chance you get to sign for one of the best teams around, as a young player, it’s going to be appealing.

"I think the way that Liverpool play will suit him down to the ground.”

Johnson's comments come after Manchester United legend Roy Keane claimed Saka can play for any side in Europe.

The England international was a bright spark for Arsenal despite their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

And speaking during ITV's coverage of the match, Keane said: "He can play for any of the big teams in England and Europe.

"I think he’s a special talent. He’s got that ability to beat a man, make something happen.

"And what I like about him, when he speaks, he seems a humble kid so he’s got a chance of becoming a great, great player. He’s got that talent."

Saka came through Arsenal's youth set-up before breaking into the first team in 2018.

Since then he has gone on to play 110 times for the Gunners, netting 18 times.

He has also become a trusted part of Gareth Southgate's England squad and played a big role in their run to the Euro 2020 final.

Saka has already accumulated 14 caps for the national team, scoring four goals.

