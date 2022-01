As big tech companies like Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and Epic Games continue to try and build a virtual "metaverse" for humans, someone in Turkey already has one up and running for cows. As reported by Turkish news outlet Anadolu Ajansi (via Kotaku) a rancher in Turkey has strapped VR goggles onto their cows, because they believe cows produce more milk if they believe they are on a nice sunny farm. Besides seeming like the plot of "The Matrix 5," the experiment has seen positive results, with the cows indeed producing more milk with the goggles on.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO