Magawa, 'hero' rat who found over 100 land mines, dies in retirement

By Kelly Hayes
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMagawa, an award-winning rat who sniffed out dozens of land mines in Cambodia and went on to enjoy life in retirement, died over the weekend. He was 8 years old. APOPO, a non-profit group that trains the so-called HeroRATs like Magawa to detect the smell of buried land mines, made the...

www.fox6now.com

whmi.com

Magawa, a rat recognized as a hero for detecting landmines, dead at 8

(LONDON) -- Magawa, a rat credited with finding over 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia, is dead at age 8. The African giant pouched male rat was the most successful landmine detecting rat for the nonprofit APOPO -- a Tanzania-based group that trains the species to detect landmines and tuberculosis -- dubbing them "HeroRATs."
BBC

How Magawa the rat was trained to detect mines

A rat bred in Tanzania, which helped locate more than a 100 landmines in Cambodia, has died at the age of eight. The rodent, a giant African pouched rat known as Magawa, was even awarded a medal for his heroism. BBC World News’s Geeta Guru-Murthy spoke to the head of...
wxxv25.com

Mine-detecting rat dies after retirement

A much-feted, mine-detecting rat in Cambodia, who received a prestigious award for his life-saving duty, has died in retirement, the charity he had worked for has announced. Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, died last weekend, according to an annoucement on the website of Apopo, a Belgium-headquartered non-profit group. The...
The Independent

Cambodia’s famous mine-detecting hero rat dies after saving countless lives

A famous mine-clearing rat who was awarded a gold medal for bravery has died at the age of eight. The specially trained rat, named Magawa, sniffed out more than 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia in an illustrious five-year career. Trained by the Belgian charity Apopo, the rodent would alert its handlers to the lethal mines so that they could be safely removed. Magawa, who located the explosives by sniffing out a chemical compound in the mines, cleared more than 141,000 sq m of land in total – the equivalent of 20 football pitches. The charity said the rat had...
TheDailyBeast

Hero Rat Who Sniffed Out 100 Landmines Dies Peacefully at Age 8

A rat whose gallantry was rewarded after he sniffed out 100 landmines during his heroic career has died peacefully at the age of 8. Magawa was one of the most successful mine-sniffing rats of his age. After a year of training in Tanzania, he spent five years using his skills in Cambodia, where he managed to clear more than 1,500,000 sq ft of land. Toward the end of his career, in 2020, Magawa became the first rat ever to be awarded the PDSA Gold Medal in recognition of his “life-saving devotion to duty.” The Belgian charity that trained him, Apopo, said in a statement that Magawa “passed away peacefully” over the weekend. The charity said he “spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm... [but] he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days.” It added: “All of us at Apopo are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he’s done... A hero is laid to rest.”
RELATIONSHIPS

