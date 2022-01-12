ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikel Arteta insists 'the best players in the world' still want to join Arsenal despite their lack of recent success - but boss refuses to be drawn on £58m target Dusan Vlahovic

By Kieran Gill
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can sign the world's best players as they enter a pivotal week, starting against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Arteta is determined to bring in a striker in January and is keen on Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, though it would cost around £60million to sign the 21-year-old.

Vlahovic is also said to have reservations about Arsenal not being confirmed as a Champions League club, which may see him wait until the summer to decide his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H036o_0dji9Dhk00
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still attract the best players in world football 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdYQl_0dji9Dhk00
Highly-rated Dusan Vlahovic (centre) is a top target for the Gunners but they face competition 

Yet Arteta says Arsenal, who face Liverpool twice and Tottenham in the Premier League in the next seven days, are attractive to players around Europe.

'Historically this club has always been targeting the best players in the world and the best players in the world are always interested to come here and I can say that situation hasn't changed,' Arteta said on Wednesday.

'Any time I have spoken to any player, they were so willing to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ar5n5_0dji9Dhk00
The Fiorentina star has led the line well and is widely expected to leave now or in the summer

'I haven't faced any other situation and that's one of our biggest powers, our capacity to get the attention of people to come and join our club. It's something that is a big advantage for us.'

On the next week being significant for Arsenal's season, Arteta said: 'We are playing in two different competitions that we are really engaged with.

'One because you can reach a final and are closer to the trophy. The other because we are going to play a big London derby against a team that is in the hunt for the same objectives as we are.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUyUO_0dji9Dhk00
Arteta is preparing his Arsenal side to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final

