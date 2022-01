BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is one a few financial stocks gearing up to report earnings to kick off 2022. The company is slated to chime in with fourth-quarter results ahead of the open on Friday, Jan. 14. BlackRock stock has closed higher the day after reporting in six of the past eight quarters -- including a 3.8% pop in October 2021. On average, the shares have swung 3.4%, regardless of direction. This time around, the options market is pricing in a slightly larger 4.3% next-day move.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO