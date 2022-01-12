ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU Basketball is a work in progress that is learning and capable of growth

By Chris Nee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-5 on the season and 3-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play after their 65-64 victory over Miami on Tuesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles, who are 7-1 at home on the season, have experienced plenty of ups-and-downs through...

247Sports

Castleton more than carrying his weight

As the Florida Gators continue to find different issues on the basketball court to deal with, one of the constants has been big man Colin Castleton. As Florida was downed by No. 12 LSU 64-58 on a bad shooting night, Castleton willed his way to 19 points, 9 rebounds, and a couple of blocks. It was a night where he was regularly double-teamed and even triple-teamed when he got the ball in the paint. Not only that, but he was busy trying to keep his teammates from getting down and urging them on to keep going.
247Sports

Trevion Stevenson Enters Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina freshman outside linebacker Trevion Stevenson announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday night. He becomes the 10th Tar Heel to enter the portal since the 2021 season began. The Hampton (Va.) Phoebus High School product logged two snaps all...
247Sports

Ole Miss women roll in bounce-back game, trounce Alabama by 30

Ole Miss simply walloped Alabama inside the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night, taking an 86-56 victory over the Crimson Tide. In a game that saw the Rebels head into the intermission up by eight, 34-26, Ole Miss cut through the Tide like a buzz saw in the second half. The victory pushed the rebels to 14-2 overall and to 2-1 in SEC play. Alabama fell to 10-6 and to 1-4 in the league.
Grad transfer TE Steven Stilianos picks up UVA offer, sets visit

Virginia is the latest school to enter the race for Lafayette College graduate transfer tight end Steven Stilianos. "It's really cool. I grew up here in Virginia my whole life. It's really a blessing," he told Wahoos247. "My parents aren't from here, so I wasn't like a diehard fan or anything, but obviously a lot of people around my hometown and my neighbors are all huge fans, and so I obviously kept up with them growing up and watched their games and everything. So it's pretty cool to have the opportunity to go play for them."
Updated scouting report on 4-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina

One of the hottest names on the 2023 quarterback market, Birmingham (Ala.) native Christopher Vizzina continues to see his stock rise after leading Briarwood High School to a 10-2 season and a playoff berth in his junior season. Vizzina ranks as the No. 97 prospect nationally according to the Top247 and the No. 7 quarterback among his position group. After completing 68% of his passing attempts and throwing for over 2,000 yards as a junior, Vizzina could be in for another bump in the near future as the updated Top247 for 2023 approaches.
UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong: 'I'm back'

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong had one clear message to Wahoo Nation. Armstrong also posted a video detailing his decision to remain at UVA on both his Instagram and Twitter. In the video, Armstrong thanks his family, coaches, teammates and fans before ending the video with his announcement. Armstrong put together...
Weekly rankings notes: Stock rising for these All-Americans

The past two weeks saw the 247Sports team converge on the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, then the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Dozens upon dozens of the nation's top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class shined on both sides of the ball, whether well-established, high-profile recruits, or more sleeper-like names who made their case as rankings risers.
Tennessee's size proves too much for Vanderbilt in rivalry loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brinae Alexander took her defender off the dribble with her left hand, saw a wide-open lane to the basket and went up for what looked like an open layup, only for Tennessee's Tamari Key to soar in and swat the ball away. That summed up the night for Vanderbilt in a 65-51 loss to the in-state rival Lady Vols as the undersized Commodores battled but could not keep up in the paint.
Tennessee freshman Trinity Bell enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee has had its third entry into the NCAA transfer portal of the week. Sources told GoVols247 on Thursday night that freshman Trinity Bell, who was a tight end before working with the defensive line during bowl prep in December, has entered his name into the transfer database. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound athlete from Albertville, Ala., did not play in any games in 2021 while working his way back from a knee injury suffered while playing basketball a little more than a year ago.
Gene Chizik Takeaways: Priorities, Fundamentals, Culture

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown officially introduced new assistant head coach for defense Gene Chizik on Thursday. Chizik returns to Chapel Hill, where he was the defensive coordinator for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, following a five-year coaching hiatus at ESPN. Chizik's relationship with Brown...
Barnes: Others might not love Vols' VJ Bailey, 'but his teammates love him'

Victor Bailey Jr. sat down with GoVols247 for a candid conversation before a Tennessee practice in October and said all the right things. The senior southpaw guard said he knew he had the reputation of being a very streaky offensive player and a poor defensive player, and he said he’d spent months trying to change both of those things. He said he wanted to be more of a consistent offensive threat, not just a hair-trigger shooter who could score 30 points one night and draw blanks the next two games, and the only way to fix that was a more well-rounded, repeatable arsenal. He said he wanted to stop hearing head coach Rick Barnes remind him virtually every day that he’s often the best athlete and the worst defender on the floor, and the only way to do that was improve as a defender. He said he knew the talent level of the top-four recruiting class Barnes and his staff had just added to the roster for a second consecutive year, and the only way to retain a prominent role was to produce on a consistent basis.
Lady Vols rely on defense for road win at Vandy

Tennessee had to fend off Vanderbilt in a defensive slugfest in Nashville and headed home for an overnight drive to Knoxville with a 65-51 win on Thursday night. “When you get a win, it’s a good one,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said. “If you want it to look pretty, it’s not always pretty, but I am proud of our team for finding a way to make enough plays and to give ourselves a win.”
With Henry Parrish in the portal, a quick look at the Rebels' running back room

Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. Parrish' departure leaves Ole Miss void of its top three running backs from last season in which the Rebels' posted a 10-3 record, a No. 11 final national ranking and earned a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. His announcement comes just days after Ole Miss running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner declared for early entry into the NFL Draft.
GoVols247 Podcast: Vols hoops needs more onions, less layers

Looking for a discussion on the 22nd-ranked Tennessee basketball team heading into its annual visit to Rupp Arena?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss what’s working and what’s not for the Vols heading into their annual border battle with the Wildcats in Lexington — a place that hasn’t been nearly as inhospitable to Tennessee the past few years.
Boston blazes Aggies with 10th straight double-double

Top-ranked South Carolina turned away Texas A&M 65-45 Thursday for its 18th straight home victory at Colonial Life Arena. Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and 15 rebounds (nine offensive) for a program best 10th consecutive double-double. The junior stalwart dropped 15 points 10 boards in the first half, carrying her team to a two-point halftime advantage.
Daily Digest: Tough stretch of tests starts for Illini basketball

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on Illinois basketball's significant stretch of tests, a big transfer visitor for Illini football, another Illini receiver entering the portal, a former Illini coach back on the free-agent market and a former Illini star joining another on an NBA contender.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon at No. 3 UCLA

Thursday night in Westwood is a big moment in time for the Oregon Ducks this season. The men's basketball team will face off against a Final Four team from last season and a popular pick to make it back to the Final Four this season when they hit the road for a Thursday night, prime-time showdown at Pauley Pavillion against the No. 3 ranked UCLA Bruins.
