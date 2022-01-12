Hands-On: ClearOne Versa Mediabar at Home Regardless of Environment

Pair the Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system with solar power systems to store solar energy. Most impressively, this smart home product preserves energy regardless of the weather, status of the grid, or time of the day. Moreover, the Kohler Power Reserve, which is available in three battery capacities, can retrain energy throughout the day. So you can use it later at night. Best of all, it works with both new and existing solar panel setups. Alternatively, use this home energy storage system with the regular electricity grid. You can even set it to charge up automatically during low off-peak power pricing to use that when rates are more expensive. Or use this Kohler gadget as a battery backup during grid outages. Finally, the app provides customization, such as the choice of backup, self-supply, and more.

