Appeals Court: Malpractice Claim Against Law Firm Over Untimely Patent Application Fails

The decision is being appealed by the DOJ to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. In United States v. Rafoi-Bleuler et al., 4:17-cr-00514 (S.D. Tex.), a superseding indictment charged six individual defendants with a sprawling bribery and money laundering scheme concerning vendor contracts issued by Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) and its affiliates. Several of the defendants, employees of PDVSA or another state-owned enterprise, were alleged to be “foreign officials” within the meaning of the FCPA and to have solicited bribes and kickbacks from potential vendors. Other companies and individuals were alleged to have bribed these officials while maintaining a U.S. citizenship, residence, or presence, thereby qualifying as “domestic concerns.” Defendant Daisy Rafoi-Bleuler (Rafoi) was alleged to be a citizen of Switzerland who ran a financial investment entity there; there is no allegation that she committed any element of her alleged offense other than in Switzerland. Her alleged role was essentially to launder the illicit payments made by the others.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO