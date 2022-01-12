ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Appeals Court: Malpractice Claim Against Law Firm Over Untimely Patent Application Fails

By Jason Grant
Law.com
 1 day ago

A state appeals court has rejected a genetic-testing device company’s legal malpractice claim against a Manhattan law firm lodged after the company missed a patent application deadline for...

www.law.com

Inside Indiana Business

Supreme Court Ruling Leads to Law Firm Rebrand

Fishers-based Hunter Estate & Elder Law says it is taking advantage of a recent ruling by the Indiana Supreme Court that no longer requires law firms to contain the names of its partners or founders. Attorney and partner Justin Schuhmacher says the firm has changed its name to Indiana Estate & Elder Law in an effort to make it more searchable and accessible.
FISHERS, IN
CBS Baltimore

EEOC Sues MDOT Over Alleged Pay Discrimination Against Male Employee

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday announced it is suing the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration over alleged pay discrimination. The federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland on behalf of Robert Rager, a state employee the complaint claims was paid significantly less than his female counterparts, despite having comparable duties and more experience. The EEOC said such practices amount to a violation of the Equal Pay Act of 1963, a federal law that bars employers from discrimination in pay based on gender. Rager began working as a district community liaison for the...
MARYLAND STATE
Law.com

Proposed Law Would Strengthen Clients' Suits Against Insurance Companies for Bad Faith

A bill allowing lawsuits against insurance companies that unreasonably deny or delay resolution of auto injury claims could face a vote by lawmakers soon. The measure would allow policyholders to sue for treble damages, plus pre- and postjudgment interest, attorney fees and litigation expenses. The insurance industry strongly opposes the...
LAW
Law.com

Woman Sues Werner Enterprises Over Personal Injury Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Werner Enterprises, a trucking and logistics provider, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney F. Leonard Morris Jr. on behalf of Denise Leist. The case is 1:22-cv-00050, Leist v. Werner Enterprises, Inc.
LAW
YubaNet

Appeals Court Says Bail Companies Must Follow Consumer Protection Laws, Prohibits Debt Collection of $38M

Yesterday, the California Court of Appeal upheld a decision to halt Bad Boys Bail Bonds’ debt collection efforts on $38 million dollars of contracts, affirming that the bail bond industry must follow consumer protection laws. This historic class action lawsuit on behalf of cosigners to bail contracts is one of the first to challenge a commercial bail bond company for violating consumer protection laws. Today’s decision sets a precedent for the application of such laws in the bail industry nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wtvbam.com

U.S. appeals court revives Libor-rigging claims against banks

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived litigation accusing a slew of large banks of conspiring to rig the Libor interest rate benchmark, including during the 2008 financial crisis, to boost profits at investors’ expense and make the banks appear healthier than they were.
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Texas Court Dismisses an Overseas Bribery and Money Laundering Indictment for Lack of Jurisdiction Over Extraterritorial Acts

The decision is being appealed by the DOJ to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. In United States v. Rafoi-Bleuler et al., 4:17-cr-00514 (S.D. Tex.), a superseding indictment charged six individual defendants with a sprawling bribery and money laundering scheme concerning vendor contracts issued by Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) and its affiliates. Several of the defendants, employees of PDVSA or another state-owned enterprise, were alleged to be “foreign officials” within the meaning of the FCPA and to have solicited bribes and kickbacks from potential vendors. Other companies and individuals were alleged to have bribed these officials while maintaining a U.S. citizenship, residence, or presence, thereby qualifying as “domestic concerns.” Defendant Daisy Rafoi-Bleuler (Rafoi) was alleged to be a citizen of Switzerland who ran a financial investment entity there; there is no allegation that she committed any element of her alleged offense other than in Switzerland. Her alleged role was essentially to launder the illicit payments made by the others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Fourth Circuit Explores 'Scienter' Requirement in Securities Fraud Case

Recent decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit analyzed the “scienter” requirement that a shareholder must meet to prevail under the federal securities laws in showing that the company or its executives fraudulently induced the shareholder to buy or retain shares. The company or executives act with “scienter” only when they have a certain fraudulent state of mind, intending to mislead or being extremely careless about misleading shareholders. As the Fourth Circuit decision shows, shareholders must meet a high bar in demonstrating scienter to avoid early dismissal of the case. The decision also shows the fact-intensive approach courts use to distinguish fraudulent statements from those that, even if mistaken, were made innocently.
CONGRESS & COURTS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Court of Appeal rules for PM in lawsuit against opposition politician

The Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by a Grenadian opposition politician to file a defence in a defamation lawsuit brought against her by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell. Nigel Stewart, the prime minister’s lawyer, says Claudette Joseph lost the appeal against Prime Minister Mitchell in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Bad News for Lawyer Who Filed Class Action as Lead Plaintiff Without First Trying Product

Suit against maker of erectile dysfunction supplement Sanguenol is dismissed because plaintiff never used it, never had it tested and filed suit before receiving his shipment of the product. Plaintiffs lawyer Harold Hoffman also served as lead plaintiff in the putative class action against defendant North American Nutraceuticals of Naples,...
LAW
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test rule for businesses

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine-or-test mandate for large U.S. businesses, but allowed a mandate for most health-care workers to be in effect. Biden had sought to require employers with 100 or more employees to require that workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative on a weekly basis. Much of the Biden administration's vaccination mandate for larger employers went into effect on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

California court says widow can sue her candy maker employer after she caught COVID at work and gave it to her husband, 72, who was killed by the virus

A California court has upheld the lawsuit of an employer who claims she got COVID while working, and spread it to her 72-year-old husband, who later died of the virus. The California Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, on Tuesday ruled that Matilde Ek can sue her employer, See's Candies, for damages - rejecting the candy maker's argument that she must file workers' compensation because her husband's death was 'derivative' of her workplace illness.
CONGRESS & COURTS

