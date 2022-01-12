ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Investing in a Digital Signage Might Be What Your Business Needs

By Quina Baterna
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile online shopping may be more common, nothing really takes the place of going to a retail store, especially when it comes to electronics. For electronics companies, digital signage can help increase sales in several ways. Here's how. Why You Might Need Digital Signage. Using eye-catching digital signage, you...

What is Social Audio and How Can Your Small Business Use It?

The latest in social media products uses audio to communicate. Like audio messaging and conversation rooms. That’s the quick definition of social audio. This is a great new way for small businesses to engage new prospects and develop a brand. Consumers are expecting the human element when they interact with a small business. And the pandemic has forced these platforms to become the new normal.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Top 10 Most Profitable Skills to Learn in 2022

Learning a new skill or learning how to monetize an existing skill can help you land new opportunities. The best part is, you’ll likely be able to learn most of these skills for free!. Are you thinking of learning some new skills to increase your earnings in 2022? If...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Too Many Spreadsheets? Get Organized With These Tips

Spreadsheets are a fantastic tool to help you organize data and track various forms of information in the workplace, especially with the use of formulas and reporting. However, overuse of spreadsheets can be inefficient, and harm your productivity. They are good for some things, but not necessarily for others. Whether...
SOFTWARE
8 Really Useful Apps for Young Entrepreneurs

If you're an aspiring entrepreneur, it's not uncommon to dread the responsibility of managing a business. It's one thing to think of business ideas and a whole other thing to run a company. Fortunately, there are plenty of tools available that can help you make this process easier. Here are...
TECHNOLOGY
How to ensure your digital experience level is high

The pandemic fundamentally changed how people shopped. Click-lists at grocery stores, more casual clothing options, and more people who want their online experience to match up with that of the in-store. With customer loyalty shrinking and more shoppers switching between brands many merchants are looking for solutions to improve their...
INTERNET
The 11 Best Tips to Help You Choose the Best Domain Name

A domain name is the most essential component of a website. As your domain name represents your brand identity, you must put sufficient thought and consideration into choosing the right one. Believe it or not, a domain name can make or break a business. Hence, you must opt for a...
FRANCE
Making Data Security Compliance a Revenue Driver

The SolarWinds cybersecurity attack and CNA breach have made corporate data security certification a higher priority than ever - not least in the customer acquisition process - and there are ways of making this significant investment pay additional dividends.
COMPUTERS
Does Your Business Need Search Engine Optimization?

Knowing what works and what doesn’t when it comes to marketing your business is the key to growing your clientele and operating smoothly. Certain marketing channels work better than others for different types of businesses. The last thing that any business owner wants to do is to waste money on a marketing strategy that doesn’t have a good return on their investment.
ECONOMY
How to Use What Your Competitor is Doing Well to Improve Your Business

It’s time to check out the competition!! In school it may have been called cheating, but in the business world it’s just good old-fashioned market research!. Find out where your competitors are advertising, spy on their sales funnels, and see how you can replicate any of their good ideas that appear to be working well. There are many online tools to find out what ads and keywords your competitors are using. There’s also a couple of basic ways to see what your competitors are up to – follow them on social media and subscribe to their blogs and newsletters. If they have smaller priced items, you may choose to purchase one of their items to see what their purchase process is like, whether they offer upsells, what those are and what their follow up process is to a sale. See what they are doing really well and look for how you can replicate it or adapt it to your business.
ECONOMY
How To Grow Your Small Business

Most small business owners are so focused on the day-to-day of running their businesses that they don’t think about how to take their business to the next level. Stop for a moment and consider: how could you grow your business? How could you increase revenues, serve more customers, and create a more financially stable business?
How Your Digital Footprint Is Used, and How to Reclaim Your Privacy

The internet provides an unprecedented wealth of readily accessible information. Part of that is because every action someone makes on the web leaves a digital footprint, whether they realize it or not. Everyone on the internet has a digital footprint that is probably much bigger than they know. These footprints...
INTERNET
Digital Real Estate Investing: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy investors are always on the lookout for the next big thing. Where can they park their money to earn the highest returns? In the 2000s, it was Dot Com stocks. In the mid-2000s, it was real estate financed with cheap loans. For the last decade, it was mainly tech stocks. Now, it’s looking like the next big thing is digital real estate investing. But wait a minute. Two of the scenarios that I just mentioned turned out to be massive bubbles. In 2000 and 2008, tons of investors got burned. Is digital real estate investing a similar bubble that you should avoid at all costs? Or will you be kicking yourself in 10 years for not buying more digital land today?
REAL ESTATE

