ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Every “Color of the Year” Since 2000

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkUCn_0dji083T00 Pantone is a familiar term to millions of people, ranging from artists and designers to manufacturers and consumers. Pantone is actually a company based in New Jersey (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation). Its Pantone Color Matching System is a widely used proprietary catalogue of standardized colors. There are more than 2,100 different ones.

Each year Pantone selects a Color of the Year. “Pantone’s color experts…comb the world looking for new color influences,” says the company. “These can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.” (Looking backwards, perhaps some earlier Pantone colors were influenced by fashion trends only kids from the ‘90s will remember .)

Drawing on the company’s records, 24/7 Tempo has listed every Pantone Color of the Year since 2000 – 25 in all, since in 2021 there were two: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. “Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, the union of PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is one of strength and positivity,” said Pantone. “It is a story of color that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly.”

Click here to experience every Pantone Color of the Year since 2000

Many people would regard Ultimate Gray as appropriate for the year the Covid pandemic struck; perhaps fewer would see anything Illuminating in 2021. ( These are American brands that have gone bankrupt during COVID .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMCLz_0dji083T00

2000: Cerulean Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDyIq_0dji083T00

2001: Fuchsia Rose

ALSO READ: Fashion Trends Only 90s Kids Will Remember

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9WmZ_0dji083T00

2002: True Red

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sz8ru_0dji083T00

2003: Aqua Sky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0m33_0dji083T00

2004: Tigerlily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuDKP_0dji083T00

2005: Blue Turquoise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvNNU_0dji083T00

2006: Sand Dollar

ALSO READ: Food Trends We Hope Never Make a Comeback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoc6I_0dji083T00

2007: Chili Pepper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iubRh_0dji083T00

2008: Blue Iris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNy3B_0dji083T00

2009: Mimosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSf9z_0dji083T00

2010: Turquoise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3jlJ_0dji083T00

2011: Honeysuckle

ALSO READ: 100 Years of Robots: How Technology – And Our Lives – Have Changed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3NAQ_0dji083T00

2012: Tangerine Tango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zsbpd_0dji083T00

2013: Emerald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRDTk_0dji083T00

2014: Radiant Orchid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ukcfs_0dji083T00

2015: Marsala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQKLn_0dji083T00

2016: Rose Quartz

ALSO READ: Fashion Trends Only 90s Kids Will Remember

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhz4i_0dji083T00

2016: Serenity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzFJ0_0dji083T00

2017: Greenery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nj6iq_0dji083T00

2018: Ultra Violet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NY3Rp_0dji083T00

2019: Living Coral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgT7v_0dji083T00

2020: Classic Blue

ALSO READ: Food Trends We Hope Never Make a Comeback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9VjM_0dji083T00

2021: Ultimate Gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrKQB_0dji083T00

2021: Illuminating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dR7he_0dji083T00

2022: Very Peri

Comments / 0

Related
latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
hypebeast.com

These 12 Celebs Rocked Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year

While the pandemic limited outdoor activities and red carpet appearances this year, celebrities were still able to show off their wardrobes once restrictions began to lift. Many adopted Pantone‘s 2021 Color of the Year, “Ultimate Gray” (PANTONE 17-5104) and “Illuminating Yellow” (PANTONE 13-0647), for their sartorial choices and showed off different ways to style the emblematic hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionisers.com

Start 2022 Out In Style With These Chic Cool Toned Hair Colors

As the season changes, the new one often comes with the inspiration for a hair change. Moreover, swapping out cool toned hair colors can often be the easiest way to make a great fashion statement. Your changed hair color can also make you renew your makeup looks to ones that flatter the new hair color, too.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Footwear News

Caroline Constas Is Elevating the Classic Summer Sandal With Whimsical Prints and Oversized Bows

After establishing herself as a go-to New York designer for whimsical, travel-inspired clothing and swimwear, Caroline Constas is tackling a new challenge: footwear. “People came to know the brand as fun, tongue-in-cheek and classic. The next thing that made sense to complete the look was shoes,” said the Constas, who grew up in Montreal and derives much of her inspiration from travels in the Greece and U.S. The designer launched the made-in-Brazil collection of pumps and sandals with Shopbop, which sold out of many styles. “I did a lot of research in terms of what factories to work with, and I really wanted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Pinterest Predicts These Will Be the Top 5 Fashion Trends of 2022

Pinterest, our go-to spot for curating fashion inspiration and planning our dream wardrobes, recently released data on the top trends it thinks will be taking off in 2022. The Pinterest Predicts report has tons of info on just what users are searching for and what we’ll all be searching for in a few months (or even weeks) time, including the fashion trends we’re already seeing pop up all over our Instagram and TikTok feeds. So if you want to get ahead of the masses and stock up on all of 2022’s trendiest pieces now before they sell out, here are the top five styles to add to cart ASAP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inregister.com

How to use Pantone’s Color of the Year in your home

Since the turn of the new millennium, Pantone has named one of its thousands of colors as Color of the Year—the perfect orange, green, pink or any hue in between whose energy mirrors the predicted vibes of the coming months. In the past, the chosen colors—whether “Tangerine Tango” or “Rose Quartz and Serenity”—have come straight from the company’s collection, but 2022’s introduction of “Very Peri” marks the first time a color has been mixed especially for the honor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Food Trends#Design#Danaher Corporation#A Color Of The Year#Tempo#Covid#American
clevelandmagazine.com

3 Things to Know About Evergreen Fog, Sherwin-Williams' Color of the Year

Evergreen Fog gets in on the national trend of interesting neutrals gaining ground. Sherwin-Williams’ director of color marketing Sue Wadden breaks down three things to know about the company’s 2022 color of the year. Fitting Choice. There’s been a shift in the design world. Neutrals are warming up,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
womanaroundtown.com

Color Forecast 2022 – Color of the Year: Periwinkle

A marriage of blue and purple, this flattering color will be found in lines from moderate to luxury carrying you from spring through summer. Staud Marylebone Periwinkle Knit Sweater Mini Dress: Round neck. Dropped shoulders. Long balloon sleeves. Pullover-style. Rib knit details. Rayon/nylon. Sale $200.00. Jacquard Knit Floral Dress by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Every Pedicure Color You Should Try in 2022

While you may associate pedicures with strappy sandals and warm weather, proper foot care should be a part of your year-round beauty ritual. And since you're already down there, may as well experiment with a few cute polish colors. Yes, you heard us right: Just because your toes may be concealed in the winter, doesn't mean you need to wait until it heats up to experiment with creative hues.
SKIN CARE
The Press

ViewSonic wraps up the “A Year of Colors” campaign for 2021. A beautiful palette of colors occupied ColorPro’s Instagram account.

ViewSonic wraps up the “A Year of Colors” campaign for 2021. A beautiful palette of colors occupied ColorPro’s Instagram account. BREA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic[i], a leading global provider of visual solutions, concludes the "A Year of Colors" campaign for 2021. Each month, we encouraged everyone to create artwork based on a pre-selected color. At the end of each month, submissions were evaluated, and a winner was chosen. Over the last year, participants from all over the globe submitted their artwork to the year-long campaign, fostering a digital hub of creativity and inspiration. By the end of 2021, a beautiful palette of colors occupied ViewSonic ColorPro's Instagram account. The "A Year of Colors" campaign will continue into 2022, kicking off with the January color, Teal.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Houston Chronicle

Fiesta goes pink, naming Peony to the color of the year list

Fiesta, the dinnerware maker that drives fans to collect pieces in a variety of colors has announced is new color for the year: Peony. The new color will be launched at the annual Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market Jan. 11-18. Fiesta has been making its colorful dishes since...
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Shoppers Want This $30 Shacket in Every Color — Get the Scoop Here

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Most seasons don’t stay consistent when it comes to the weather, and winter might be the trickiest one to navigate. One day, it’s bitterly cold — and the next might feel far warmer. Temperatures can change in a matter of minutes too, and the difference from afternoon to evening is stark.
APPAREL
Indy100

10 ways to wear and display Pantone’s Color of the Year, Very Peri

Pantone unveilved their official color for 2022 a few weeks back, a gorgeous shade of purple called Very Peri. They say of their choice:. “Displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives. Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri places the future ahead in a new light.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

UrbanStems Has Bouquets Inspired by 2022’s Pantone Color of the Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With the holidays officially over and winter in full swing, there’s no better way to bring some much-needed brightness into your home than with fresh flowers. Thankfully, UrbanStems is here with a collection of bouquets inspired by Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year, each of which infuses Very Peri in unique and eye-catching ways to help you look forward to warmer spring days ahead.
GARDENING
mediapost.com

Macy's Taps TikTok's Style Not Size Duo For New Collection

Macy’s hopes to build on the popularity of two social-media stars with a new Style Not Size collection. The limited-edition loungewear line, sold as a capsule under Macy’s private-label Jenni brand, focuses on comfy mix-and-match separates, including leggings, bodysuits and bralettes. Style Not Size is the brainchild of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gear Patrol

Trying to Be Seen (or Not Seen) This Year? Wear These Camo Pants

If you're looking to make a statement with your style this year, the go-to pick has to be a pair of camo pants. Sure, camo was made to blend in, but these days you can use it to stand out. Camo has gone in and out of fashion and in the past year it is common to see camo adorning the more sartorially-minded men and women who live in big cities. Fatigues and vintage army gear are commonplace and (generally) very easy to find in vintage stores from San Francisco to Brooklyn, as are well-worn Mossy Oak and Real Tree tees and pants. Vintage isn't the only way to go, though. Heritage American brands like Filson and L.L. Bean still make a lot of hunting gear that easily crosses over with the current fashion zeitgeist. Americana labels like Todd Snyder and Ralph Lauren have always borrowed from military and workwear silhouettes. Even streetwear brands like Southern California's Stüssy are collaborating with Mossy Oak.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Serena Williams Impressively Balances in Sharp Heels and a Plunging Bodycon Dress

Serena Williams is keeping things casual in her newest post to Instagram. The tennis superstar showed us a behind-the-scenes video, posing in a sporty white jersey dress. The bodycon dress was long-sleeved, leaving the actress warm and cozy while sleek and stylish on-set. The breathable fabric is perfect for the Nike athlete’s personal style. She often opts for fabrics with interesting cuts or colors. This dress is no exception. On her wrist, the tennis player wore a gold watch and a gold ring on her finger. These accessories mirrored the accents on William’s minidress. View this post on Instagram A post...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Storm Reid Goes Preppy Chic in Black-and-White Polo Dress & Sharp Pointed-Toe Pumps

Storm Reid is gearing up for the season two premiere of “Euphoria.” On Tuesday, the 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some new photos of her press day look for the hit series. “Remember this feeling, @euphoria S2 press day at home,” Reid captioned the photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Reid (@stormreid) In the new shots, Reid dons a black and white Knitted Polo Collar Moschino dress. Her preppy and chic look was styled by Jason Bolden. The short-sleeve wool dress features two patch pockets that sit right on the front of the hips and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

89K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy