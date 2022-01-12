Every “Color of the Year” Since 2000
Pantone is a familiar term to millions of people, ranging from artists and designers to manufacturers and consumers. Pantone is actually a company based in New Jersey (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation). Its Pantone Color Matching System is a widely used proprietary catalogue of standardized colors. There are more than 2,100 different ones.
Each year Pantone selects a Color of the Year. “Pantone’s color experts…comb the world looking for new color influences,” says the company. “These can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.” (Looking backwards, perhaps some earlier Pantone colors were influenced by fashion trends only kids from the ‘90s will remember .)
Drawing on the company’s records, 24/7 Tempo has listed every Pantone Color of the Year since 2000 – 25 in all, since in 2021 there were two: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. “Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, the union of PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is one of strength and positivity,” said Pantone. “It is a story of color that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly.”
Click here to experience every Pantone Color of the Year since 2000
Many people would regard Ultimate Gray as appropriate for the year the Covid pandemic struck; perhaps fewer would see anything Illuminating in 2021. ( These are American brands that have gone bankrupt during COVID .)
2000: Cerulean Blue
2001: Fuchsia Rose
ALSO READ: Fashion Trends Only 90s Kids Will Remember
2002: True Red
2003: Aqua Sky
2004: Tigerlily
2005: Blue Turquoise
2006: Sand Dollar
ALSO READ: Food Trends We Hope Never Make a Comeback
2007: Chili Pepper
2008: Blue Iris
2009: Mimosa
2010: Turquoise
2011: Honeysuckle
ALSO READ: 100 Years of Robots: How Technology – And Our Lives – Have Changed
2012: Tangerine Tango
2013: Emerald
2014: Radiant Orchid
2015: Marsala
2016: Rose Quartz
ALSO READ: Fashion Trends Only 90s Kids Will Remember
2016: Serenity
2017: Greenery
2018: Ultra Violet
2019: Living Coral
2020: Classic Blue
ALSO READ: Food Trends We Hope Never Make a Comeback
2021: Ultimate Gray
2021: Illuminating
2022: Very Peri
Comments / 0