Mariah Carey announces new children’s book, ﻿’The Christmas Princess’

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMariah Carey is extending the holiday season thanks to her all-new children’s book, The Christmas Princess. The singer unveiled the adorable cover art on Wednesday and provided a small synopsis of what the story entails. “The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages! Little...

#Christmas#Princess
