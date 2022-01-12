ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#IUBB Media Availability – Jan. 12

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Q. On the legacy of the 1976 team being the last undefeated champion…. WOODSON: I know records are meant to be broken, but that's one record...

‘Suiting Up’ -- Do Clothes Make the Road Victory for Woodson and IU?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Let's start with the suit. The rational mind tells you it has no power over anything, including Indiana basketball games. The irrational mind, which taps into superstition, myth and the belief that reality bends to the unexplained (consider logic-defying scientific concepts of dark matter and quantum physics) and sheer fan frenzy (lucky socks, rabbits feet and four-leaf clovers), sees power in what coach Mike Woodson wears.
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
#Iubb Media Availability
FC Cincinnati Selects Celentano in MLS SuperDraft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the second overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, FC Cincinnati selected Indiana men's soccer junior goalkeeper Roman Celentano on Tuesday (Jan. 11). At No. 2, Celentano ties the highest pick in program history with former teammate Jack Maher, picked by Nashville in 2020, and...
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
92.7 The Block

Connor O’Gara: Georgia Could Be The Team of the 2020s

For the first time since 1980, Georgia Bulldogs fans are waking up as national champions in the sport of football. After four losses for Kirby Smart against his mentor Nick Saban, all of which saw Georgia hold double-digit leads, Smart helped rally the Bulldogs with 20 4th quarter points including two touchdown passes for quarterback Stetson Bennett who had looked rather shaky before then. The Georgia defense was picked apart by Bryce Young for 369 yards despite throwing a lot of pressure at him but the bowed up where it mattered, in the red zone. The Crimson Tide had four trips inside the 20 on the night, but came away with just one touchdown in large part due to the pressure that they were able to get on Young. The Bulldogs also forced Young into a couple of key mistakes, including the game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo in the final minute of the game with Alabama attempting to drive the field.
