Rechargeable Batteries Market Insights, Overview of Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers to 2030

Agrochemicals Market growth is driven by rise in population base along with increasing demand for food, limited agricultural land, issues such as soil erosion and degradation, and surge in awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of agrochemicals. Moreover, conservation of genetic material of endangered plant species supplemented the market growth. However, lack of education and awareness among farmers and efficient distribution systems, high losses in the post-harvest of crops, and environmental and health concerns regarding use of agrochemicals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in disposable income, increase in spending on improving quality of crops, and development and production of novel eco-friendly agrochemicals are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 HOURS AGO