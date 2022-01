Fantom coin price causes widening of bands as it consistently is trading at the upper band level of the BBs. Fantom coin price is trading close to the upper band of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The coin was consistently trading below the 20-day average for almost a month and a half before making an up move to trade close to the upper band of the Bollinger Bands (+2 Standard deviations from the 20 day Average). The coin is testing the upper band and with the widening of the bands, we can expect the coin to be bullish over the next few trading sessions. The volumes have also picked up going by the recent volume trends for the coin. The 20-day Average line of the Bollinger Bands indicator is key for the trend of the coin as to its directional change.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO