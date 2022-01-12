Luke Bryan Barely Had A Voice After The Georgia Bulldogs Victory

Photo: Getty Images

If you haven’t heard what Luke Bryan ’s voice sounds like after a Georgia Bulldogs victory, you’ll have to listen closely. The Georgia-born country giant did his best to speak up when his wife, Caroline Bryan , shared what her husband sounds like the “day after the National Championship.”

“Hey everybody,” Luke croaks in a video shared to Caroline’s Instagram story . Both Luke and Caroline burst out laughing the whole time the “Down To One” singer tries to speak. “This is my voice after the Georgia game. I’m gonna have some hot soup now.”

Georgia is celebrating the 33-18 victory over Alabama, marking the first national title in more than four decades . Luke Bryan is far from the only Georgia fan in the country music industry to celebrate the victory (even if it means hardly having a voice the next day). To name a few, Kane Brown shared a photo of his first-born daughter, Kingsley Rose , 2, wearing a Bulldogs cheerleader outfit on game day; Jason Aldean is savoring “ after all this time, how sweet it is ” to earn the national champions title (and in a split household , no less); and Charles Kelley of Lady A posted a throwback photo in honor of the Dawgs.