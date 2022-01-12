ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

City Council Approves Old Sacramento, Downtown Security Improvements

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcGdM_0djhwwLY00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New plans for safety improvements in Old Sacramento and Downtown were approved by the Sacramento City Council on Tuesday.

The city will spend $5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to add new lighting and security cameras to Old Sacramento.

About $800,000 will also be used to hire security guards for Downtown.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg applauded the move.

“I’m proud that we have consistently put our federal Covid relief dollars out to work on behalf of our community. The dollars we will approve will support our small business in downtown and Old Sacramento by creating a cleaner and safer environment,” Steinberg said in a statement.

More than $1 million is also being put toward enhanced cleaning efforts, like more pressure washing and trash pickups.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Vallejo ‘Vigilante Group’ Takes Pothole Problem Into Own Hands

VALLEJO (CBS13) — Pothole problems in one Solano County city are so bad a group of residents is banding together to fill the “tire-busters” all by themselves. They carry shovels and asphalt, and wear safety vests. And now this group of regular guys is getting a whole lot of attention and recognition from passing drivers for repairing the potholes all across the city of Vallejo. “We call ourselves the ‘Pothole Vigilantes of Vallejo,’ ” resident Gilbert Dodson said. What started as an online discussion has grown so fast, the City of Vallejo even delivered the group a cease and desist letter, ordering them...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Board Of Supervisors Approve Ordinance Banning Candy-Flavored Tobacco Sales In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved a new ordinance that would ban the sale of candy-flavored tobacco. It would remove tobacco products, including candy-flavored e-cigarettes and minty-menthol cigarettes, off store shelves across Sacramento County. Supporters claim tobacco companies use these flavors to get children addicted to their products. The ordinance was approved on Tuedsay. Supervisors are expected to vote on adopting the ordinance two weeks from Tuesday. It will go into full effect on July 25, 2022.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento’s Rising Cost Of Living Pricing People Out

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cost of living is higher than ever in the Sacramento region. Arik Sin, an Orange County transplant, was stunned by how much it costs to live in Sacramento. “When I came out here thinking I was going to save money, I was wrong,” Sin said. A new report says, over the last decade, the capital city saw the seventh-largest increase in the cost of living across the country — a 21% jump. The biggest areas of inflation were food and beverage, and housing. “It only took an average of 17 days to sell. It was a market with more multiple offers than...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

COVID-19 Spike Postpones Sacramento County Homeless Count Again

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County’s first homeless count in nearly three years has been postponed because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Ssacramento Steps Forward says the count is now set for late February. It’s used to apply for federal money for homeless services. The last count was done in 2019. More than 5,500 people were found experiencing homelessness on a given night in that count. Some 500 volunteers are still being sought for the planned February count.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento First Responders Say Pandemic Has Led To Longer Emergency Room Wait Times

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The pandemic has exposed many things when it comes to deficiencies in our health care care system, and one issue has reached the tipping point for first responders: wait times. “It is not the responsibility of a 911 agency to augment hospital staff,” Said Cat. Parker Wilbourne with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Wilbourne says backups are now the norm. Tuesday evening, eight ambulances were waiting to drop off patients in the UC Davis Medical Center emergency room. “We can’t have our end sitting on walks for upwards of eight hours at a time,” Wilbourne said. Fire chiefs and Emergency Medical...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

203 Sacramento County Inmates Being Released Due To COVID Outbreak At Jails

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it will be releasing some inmates early to help mitigate the effects of a COVID outbreak at its jails. On Thursday, Sacramento County officials announced they identified 76 positive COVID-19 cases at the Main Jail as well as 48 positive cases at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC). As a result, the sheriff’s office will release 74 inmates from the County Main Jail and 129 from RCC. Jim O’Neill is one of the Sacramento County inmates who got the “get out of jail early” card from sheriff’s office. “They just said ‘good news, you’re going...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pot, Mushrooms, Guns Seized In Raid Of Illegal Dispensary In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A months-long investigation into an alleged illegal North Sacramento-area marijuana dispensary has resulted in a large stash of drugs and guns being seized, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been gathering information about the illegal dispensary for the past three months. Detectives say they started investigating a suspected Oak Park Blood gang member who appeared to be operating a scooter rental company at a North Sacramento building. The building was also apparently being sub-leased to another person. Large quantities of marijuana were soon seen being transported by the initial suspect, detectives say. Surveillance of the operation soon confirmed that there was an illegal pot dispensary being run – complete with armed security – at the site. A search warrant was soon obtained and detectives raided the place. The raid netted a total of more than 200 pounds of processed marijuana, the sheriff’s office says, along with more than four pounds of mushrooms, 10 guns, and more than $21,000 in cash.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E: El Dorado County Power Fully Restored, Hundreds More In Foothills Still In The Dark

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were still without power across three counties within the utility’s Sierra Division, while one county has seen power fully restored. Utility crews were able to restore power to many over the past few days, with hundreds of crews working on fixing the issue. According to PG&E, as of 6 p.m. Monday, El Dorado County has been fully restored. Progress was made in Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties but there is still work to be done to turn the lights back on for all. Below are the current statistics for powerless customers...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Offers COVID-19 Home Tests to Residents

WOODLAND (CBS13) — On Monday, January 10th, Yolo County will begin to distribute free home test kits to residents in order to shorten their isolation periods to less than 10 days. Yolo County recently revised its COVID-19 regulations to align with the State of California. “The revised guidance allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to shorten their isolation to less than 10 days if they have no symptoms or symptoms are improving (including no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicines) AND test negative for COVID-19 on day 5 or later,” said Yolo County’s Public Information Officer in a press release. Additionally, Yolo County is working to provide more drive-thru testing locations as well as working with their partners to provide testing at other community locations. For information on HYT testing sites, please visit, healthydavistogether.org. For information on ORALE COVID-19 testing sites in rural communities, please visit the ORALE COVID-19 website.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Of Sacramento Awarded $5.7 Million To Help Local Cannabis Businesses

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento has received $5.7 million in state funds to assist local cannabis firms and applicants in obtaining annual state licenses. The city sought funds from the state’s newly formed Department of Cannabis Control in November. The DCC’s Local Jurisdiction Assistance Grant Program, proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and approved by the State Legislature, gives assistance to local jurisdictions to assist in the transition of a large number of provisional cannabis licenses to annual licenses. “The City of Sacramento is very grateful to receive this funding from the state” said Davina Smith, who leads the City’s Office of Cannabis Management. “It...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sly Park Science Camp Closes Days After Reopening As Students, Chaperones Test Positive For COVID

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – Sly Park, a well-known environmental education camp in El Dorado County, closed Thursday — just two days after it reopened– after 6 people from a Rock Creek Elementary School group tested positive for COVID-19. The camp had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, and reopened on January 4 under what the Rocklin Unified School District says were “stringent health and safety protocols”. Prior to arriving at camp Tuesday, the group of 80 students and chaperones were required to complete a screening and provide a negative COVID test, the District said in a statement. Upon arrival, the...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Chimney Catches Fire At Rancho Cordova Apartment Complex

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Crews have quickly contained an early morning chimney fire at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex. The fire was first reported around 1 a.m. at a complex along Data Drive. At approx 1:00am, Metro Fire arrived to a 2 story apartment with flames coming from the exterior chimney top. Crews went inside to find a smoke charged apartment, and initially assisted with evacuation. The fire was contained without any injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/86MlDSyr2M — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 7, 2022 Firefighters got to the scene and found a two-story apartment with flames coming from the top of the chimney. It appears the flames were in the second-floor unit of the chimney. Crews were able to quickly contain the flames, but the first-floor unit also sustained water damage. No injuries were reported. Both the first and second floor unit residents have been displaced.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy