City Council Approves Old Sacramento, Downtown Security Improvements

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New plans for safety improvements in Old Sacramento and Downtown were approved by the Sacramento City Council on Tuesday.

The city will spend $5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to add new lighting and security cameras to Old Sacramento.

About $800,000 will also be used to hire security guards for Downtown.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg applauded the move.

“I’m proud that we have consistently put our federal Covid relief dollars out to work on behalf of our community. The dollars we will approve will support our small business in downtown and Old Sacramento by creating a cleaner and safer environment,” Steinberg said in a statement.

More than $1 million is also being put toward enhanced cleaning efforts, like more pressure washing and trash pickups.