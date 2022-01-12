Which Packers players set new career-bests in 2021?

A number of career-highs produced by members of the Green Bay Packers helped Matt LaFleur’s team finish 13-4 and capture both the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC during the 2021 regular season.

Which players set new career-bests in important stats this year?

Here’s a quick rundown:

QB Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

His volume and efficiency stats were great but rarely came close to matching career-bests, a testament to how great he was in previous seasons. However, Rodgers did set a new career-high for games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions. He had 13 such games, breaking his old NFL record of 11. He finished the season with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in seven straight games.

RB AJ Dillon

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Dillon, in his second season, set new career-bests across the board. He produced 1,116 total yards and seven touchdowns on 221 touches, and he led the team in attempts (187), rushing yards (803) and rushing touchdowns (5).

RB Aaron Jones

Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in three seasons, but he did set career-highs in receptions (52) and receiving touchdowns (6). In fact, he doubled his number of career receiving touchdowns in 2021, going from six to 12.

WR Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)

Adams, during another splendid season, set career-highs and broke team records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He now owns team records for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a single season.

WR Allen Lazard

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

With Robert Tonyan and Randall Cobb out and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in and out of the lineup, Lazard stepped up as the No. 2 option at receiver down the stretch, producing career-highs in catches (40), receiving yards (513) and touchdowns (8). He caught five of his eight touchdowns during the final five games.

DL Dean Lowry

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

In his sixth NFL season, Lowry set new career-highs in sacks (5.0), quarterback hits (9), pressures (42) and batted passes (4). He more than doubled his number of pressures from 2020 (19).

DL Kenny Clark

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Clark set new career-highs in both total pressures (64) and quarterback hits (14). According to Pro Football Focus, he lined up over the offensive tackle on a career-high 232 snaps in 2021, leading to more pass-rushing opportunities.

OLB Rashan Gary

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Gary delivered a monster season in Year 3, producing 81 total pressures, 9.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits, all career-highs. He took over for Za’Darius Smith in a full-time role as an edge rusher and produced a Za’Darius-like season opposite Preston Smith.

LB De'Vondre Campbell

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Campbell blew away his previous best overall grade at Pro Football Focus (68.1) by finishing at 84.3 in 2021. He set a new career-high in tackles (146), solo tackles (102) and stops (58), and he tied career-highs in sacks (2.0) and interceptions (2).

CB Rasul Douglas

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Douglas only played in 12 games, but he still set career-highs in interceptions (5), interception return yards (105), interception returns for touchdowns (2) and passes defended (13). He was claimed off the practice squad of the Cardinals in October.

OLB Preston Smith

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Retained on a restructured deal, Smith produced career-highs in total pressures (62) and his top career grades as a pass-rusher and overall. He was only asked to drop into coverage on 40 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

CB Chandon Sullivan

Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39)

Sullivan intercepted a career-high three passes, including two in the final five games. He intercepted one pass in each of his first two seasons in Green Bay.

S Adrian Amos

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The always consistent and reliable Amos set a new career-high in tackles (93), and he tied his career-high in interceptions (2). He narrowly missed new career-highs in passes defended (8) and missed tackle percentage (6.4).