Joe Scott‘s Second Go-Around With Air Force Basketball. Falcons are fairly successful this year. Joe Scott has Air Force Basketball Poised for Success. After going 4-16 in his 2020-2021 campaign, Air Force’s prodigal coach, Joe Scott, left many of the Falcon faithful with a bad first (second?) impression. Looking at Scott’s career coaching record is only cause for further concern: 10 of Scott’s 17 teams as head coach finished the year with a losing record. While these trends may be alarming, confirmation bias may cast a dull shadow over the Falcons’ future; however, in spite of these concerns, it seems Joe Scott and Air Force may be headed in the right direction.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO