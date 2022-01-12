ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab 11.1 - linkerd-identity pod not running in latest version - known issue?

Hi, I am trying to get linker running (latest version) on a Centos 7 k8s cluster. The linkerd-identity pod seems to have a problem with corresponding log content of the identity container...

Lab 4.1 Is etcd-k8scp supposed to work as an alias for the pod name?

Starting from Step 3 it refers to the etcd container as etcd-k8scp. [email protected]: ̃$ kubectl -n kube-system exec -it etcd-k8scp -- sh \ #Same as before-c "ETCDCTL_API=3 \ #Version to useETCDCTL_CACERT=/etc/kubernetes/pki/etcd/ca.crt \ #Pass the certificate authorityETCDCTL_CERT=/etc/kubernetes/pki/etcd/server.crt \ #Pass the peer cert and keyETCDCTL_KEY=/etc/kubernetes/pki/etcd/server.key \etcdctl endpoint health" #The command to test the endpoint.
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 5.2. Make OpenSSH Client Configuration Changes | LFS211

I'm doing the lab from the subject line on this post but when I do ssh garply and input the root password, I get Permission denied, please try again, even though I'm putting the correct root password. I found this possible solution on this post but after doing all the...
linuxfoundation.org

Knowledge Check Question 3.3

System tells me that option C is the correct answer (Has terminated, but no other process...); does this then infer that all orphaned processes will eventually be adopted by PID = 1?. If not, could an orphaned process not also be in a zombie state?. orphaned processes will be adopted...
linuxfoundation.org

LFS267 - Updated course version now live (01.13.2022)

A new course version of LFS267 went live today. As part of this course update, we have upgraded lab infrastructure to use Jenkins version 2.303.2. All course examples are based on this version. As the new version UI is vastly different from the previous version, the majority of the course is redone to reflect these new changes.
linuxfoundation.org

mention of future changes in kubernetes v1.9

The information is good, and probably almost all of it is still valid but. like this course was written a long time ago and then no one is coming back to update it. i know its a hard job because kubernetes is a really (really) fast moving project but talking about features like they're "new" when they've been in kubernetes since 2017? and this is like THE gateway cert for kubernetes?
linuxfoundation.org

Can't start BIND9 | Lab 6.1. Configure Caching DNS

I'm having a problem when starting BIND9 using sudo systemctl start bind9. I get a random error and when I examine it with sudo systemctl status bind9, I get this:. bind9.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'. Failed to start BIND Domain Name Server. bind9.service: Schedule restart job, restart counter is at...
linuxfoundation.org

Introduction

My name is Ashok Patidar from USA working as Front End Engineer in Java Script. nice to meeting you. I studying here NodeJS. feel free to ask me any thing related to that ....
